Cosmetics Drive Odyssey’s Record Revenue (Percassi)

Beauty and retail drive the growth of Odyssey which closes a record year. Antonio Percassi’s holding – active in the beauty, fashion, sport, retail, food and real estate sectors – in fact closed 2022 with total aggregate revenues of 1.3 billion euros, up 33% on the previous year and an Ebitda which rose by 17% to over 200 million.

About half of the revenues came from the beauty segment, with Kiko Milano recording a turnover of 671 million, an increase of 42% compared to 2021 and 14% compared to 2019. The growth involved all geographical areas and customer segments. Even in terms of profitability, the results exceeded expectations with an Ebitda of 75 million, up 350% on the previous year and 30% on 2019, testifying to the fact that the new strategy based on the elevation of the brand and a ever greater focus on innovation and service is generating value in a sustainable way.

The retail activities – which are controlled by the Percassi Retail sub-holding – also did well, including the development and management of commercial franchise networks for brands such as Armani Exchange, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Nike, Jordan, Victoria’s Secret, Bath&Body Works, Lego and Garmin . Turnover in 2022 was 350 million, up 56% on 2021 and more than double the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Increases also due to profitability (+60%) which exceeds 50 million in terms of Ebitda.

Odissea operates globally in 62 countries, with over 1,200 points of sale and around 10,000 employees, around half of whom abroad. And precisely the expansion abroad has driven its growth (+107% compared to 2021 and +312% compared to 2019 in terms of net revenues) combined with the strengthening of the Italian market and the focus on some brands that have shown excellent performances higher than those of the market also thanks to the increase in local traffic which has increased since April, returning in some cases to pre-covid levels. All made even more effective by the focus on the customer journey, increasingly integrated between online and offline and attentive to consumer needs with product customization experiences that combine well with new market trends increasingly aimed at offering exclusive products.

Also noteworthy, and in line with recent years, are the results achieved by the sports sector with Atalanta, the subject of an important partnership in 2022 with a group of American investors led by Stephen Pagliuca, co-owner of the Boston Celtics.