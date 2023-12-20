«Cosmetics industry fundamental in the commitment to sustainability»

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Despite not being the sector with the highest environmental impact, the beauty industry has an important role to play in the commitment towards sustainability, thanks to its ability to influence many key players along its value chain: for example, producers of chemical products and packaging, distribution channels and consumers/influencers”: Emmanuel Hembert, cosmetics and personal care lead of Quantis – a company part of the BCG group that deals with consultancy in the field of sustainability – provides consultancy to large multinationals, also through initiatives pre-competitive, in their journey aimed at transforming the entire value chain. He is also responsible on a global scale for the EcoBeautyScore consortium which today has over 70 participating companies.

How high is the environmental impact of the cosmetics industry?

Quantis estimates, present in the Make Up the Future report, place the sector’s contribution to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions between 0.5% and 1.5%, highlighting the need to collaborate on co -construction of further data.

What actions can be taken to achieve a sustainable transformation of the industry?

Shaping a sustainable and resilient future for beauty requires ambitious and collective action from the entire industry. The long and varied value chain – brands, suppliers, contractors, trade associations, packaging manufacturers – must work together. Through collaboration, sharing knowledge and resources, the industry can generate high-quality data and shared approaches, which go in the direction of sustainable business transformation.

