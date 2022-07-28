Listen to the audio version of the article

2022 will mark the year of the definitive recovery of the Italian cosmetics industry, according to the forecasts of the Centro Studi di Cosmetica Italia, the national trade association that yesterday presented the 54th annual report according to which the sector will close the year with a turnover up 2.7% to 12.1 billion euros, returning to the pre-crisis levels of 2019 and will continue with the positive sign (+ 2.3%) also in 2023 (+ 3.3%).

Encouraging signs therefore, although it was necessary to revise the forecasts downwards compared to those made in January which saw much higher increases, + 6.5% for 2022 and + 6.6% for 2023 due to the increase in costs. energy, raw materials and the world unknown of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as explained by Gian Andrea Positano, head of the Cosmetica Italia Study Center.

Data that bodes well – always with the necessary cautions given the complex economic and geopolitical scenario – the entire production chain which in 2021 reached a value of almost 17 billion euros, 9.6% more than in 2020 (-0.3% compared to pre-crisis levels), between the cosmetics industry (11.8 billion in 2021, up by 9.9% compared to 2020 and down by 2.2% on 2019), raw materials ( 1 billion, up 16.7% and 5% respectively), machinery (366 million, + 5% and + 17%) and packaging (3.8 billion, + 7.1% and + 3%).

The data on the consumption front are also positive: the value exceeded 10.6 billion in 2021 (+ 8.8%) and further growth of 3.3% is expected by the end of this year, which will bring the market at 2019 levels.

A trend that will continue in 2023 with a + 3.2%. Great protagonist of the sales of beauty products is confirmed e-commerce which is confirmed as the fourth purchasing channel also in 2021 with a value of 871 million euros, up by 23.2%. It is preceded by large-scale distribution, first overall with 4.5 billion (+ 2.7%), perfumery which recovers its second place (1.87 billion, + 21.3%) and pharmacy (1.86 billion, + 3.1%). Among the most widely purchased products, green and organic products stand out with a 25% share of the total cosmetic market for a value that last year reached 2.7 billion (+ 12.6%).