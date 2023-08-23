Cosmetics rides the wave of beauty tech

Listen to the audio version of the article

Artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality solutions and increasingly interactive apps are influencing the sector which bases its development on innovation and research. The constant improvement of the quality and safety of the products that we use every day for the care of our body is the result of studies and research into new technologies for optimizing the supply chain and business management processes, but also of implementations aimed at enriching the experience of purchase and how to use. Highly advanced machinery and fully computerized processes guarantee high safety standards, complete traceability and better analysis of the environmental impact of each product. At the same time, services to the consumer are increasing, with more effective marketing and communication strategies, complete personalization of the product and the shopping experience and new methods of customer assistance.

And the companies and start-ups that offer beauty tech services and solutions for brands are increasingly numerous and are assuming a fundamental role in the evolution of the sector, such as Asleep, a company that develops artificial intelligence and Internet of things solutions to treat sleep disorders which participated in the last edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna. «At the fair I had the opportunity to meet many operators and discover the beauty & spa news – says the CEO and founder Dongheon Lee -. I was able to understand how the cosmetics industry is evolving and above all I found new inspirations and connections between cosmetics, technology and sleep care, which is our core business. I observed three main elements. First, there has been an increased focus on highly customized products, which are rapidly being built to cater to diverse customer segments. Secondly, self-diagnostic technologies are increasing on the market for the benefit of consumers. Finally, the union between beauty and health and well-being is increasingly close».

The growth in market share for the beauty tech sector is also an element seen by Visage Technologies, a provider of specialized solutions for the detection, analysis and recognition of faces and customized development services. «The future will be increasingly engaging, personalized and better for people and the planet – comments product manager Krešo Šach -. For example, I already see a growth in the use of filters on social channels by the younger generations and this behavior will become more and more part of their beauty routines, a way to try and experiment with products and treatments in a previously unknown dimension. The opportunities are endless and the line between tech and reality will be increasingly blurred. This is why beauty tech is growing more than cosmetics itself. Will it completely replace reality? No. But it will certainly improve it».

Laurent Bouttier, business development director of Perfect Corp. Europe, provider of AI & AR Beauty & Fashion Tech solutions adds: «As the cosmetics industry continues its digital transformation, technology will evolve to play an increasingly important role in favor of multi-channel shopping experiences. Beauty tech is a key driver of customer engagement and has become central to a successful DTC marketing strategy. The results are tangible: the time consumers spend on websites increases, product return rates decrease, products in shopping carts and conversion rates increase. Our goal is to democratize AI and AR solutions and bring them to smaller players as well, so that they can compete with the top brands in the sector”.

Rebecca Hall, vice president, Dmm Beauty at Neiman Marcus agrees: «The new beauty tech tools help not only to choose a product and make the right purchase, but allow people to rediscover a better appearance and greater well-being. Today it is necessary to work on the training of both brands and collaborators and sales personnel, so that it is possible to get the most out of the new technologies at our disposal. In the future, there will be more and more tools for selecting specific products for individual needs and interaction solutions, even in retail outlets: learning how to use them correctly is essential».

