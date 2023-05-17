Cosmic Man and HUSH Golden Melody Awards both nominated to eat delicious food to celebrate_Ideal_Status_Album

Original title: Cosmic Man and HUSH Golden Melody Awards both nominated to meet and eat delicious food to celebrate

Cosmic Man and HUSH (first from right) ate delicious food together to celebrate the Golden Melody Award nominations.

Cosmos Man was shortlisted for the Best Orchestra Award at the 34th Golden Melody Awards with their album “Ideal State”. This is the second time they have competed for this award. Cosmoman, who announced that he was shortlisted and is currently preparing for the “Ideal State” tour concert, was very pleasantly surprised to hear the good news. In addition to being grateful to the judges for their affirmation and the help of the team, he also announced on the same day that he would bring “2023 Summer Tickets for the new series of “Concert Tour” will go on sale at 12 noon on the 20th, giving fans a double surprise. On the 16th, Cosmos also reunited with HUSH who had just been shortlisted for Chinese Male Singer, Best Chinese Album, and Album of the Year.

Being shortlisted is affirmation. Cosmic man Xiaoyu shared this journey emotionally just like the title of the album “Ideal State”. From the production stage all the way to the current tour, “all are led by its energy to move forward to a more ideal place”; Fang Q said Said: “This album really took a long time to produce, so when I heard the news, I felt that my silent efforts were finally seen. “Ideal State” recorded the trajectory from the beginning of forming a group to play music to the present. It is a great affirmation for us that Vipassana Healing our own album can resonate with everyone.”

In addition to being shortlisted for the Golden Melody Awards, “Ideal State” will also compete for the top 10 albums of the year and the best orchestra award at the Star Horse Freshmusic Awards. Affirmed by the outside world, it is expected to win this year’s Golden Melody Award. At the same time, Cosmic Man “The Moment! Ideal State Concert” started from Taipei last year and performed in Taichung, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Nanjing, Shanghai, Changsha and other cities. Roast suckling pig, etc., also tried the nutritious cicada chrysalis in Shanghai, leaving unforgettable memories.

Cosmosman’s “Ideal State” tour started in Taipei last year. With “the most ideal state”, it began to fly all the way to Sweden and the United Kingdom at the beginning of this year to sing. It will start in Xiamen on the 18th of this month and continue to See you in Guangzhou, Xi’an, Chongqing and more cities. In the early summer of June, they will launch a surprise plan for the “2023 Summer Tour Concert”. On June 17, they will start running at Zepp New Taipei in Taipei, on July 14 at Taichung Legacy Taichung, and on August 6 at Kaohsiung Backstage Live. , out of the box for the first summer concert, Fang Q also excitedly shouted to the fans: “I hope everyone can come to the scene and help us gather energy for the golden song to win the award!”

Cosmoman will go to Japan's hottest music festival SUMMER SONIC 2023 in mid-August to sing, conquer fans from all over the world, and have a carnival together!

