Listen to the audio version of the article

Cosmoprof Asia 2022 – Singapore Special Edition has opened until November 18 at Singapore Expo. In an exhibition area of ​​approximately 50,000 m2, 1,202 exhibitors from 46 countries and regions present their new proposals to retailers, distributors, wholesalers, finished product manufacturers and suppliers, owners of beauty salons and hair salons, who gather at Singapore from all over the world thanks to the city’s accommodation offer and the support provided by the Singapore Tourism Board.

The presence of 18 country pavilions from Australia, California, Mainland China, Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Türkiye, United Kingdom and, for the first time, Global Shea Alliance, with 10 exhibitors from 5 West African countries (Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Mali and Togo) offers attendees a global perspective on emerging trends.

«Cosmoprof Asia Special Edition in Singapore, the first appointment for operators in the Asia-Pacific region after almost two years, is the best opportunity for the cosmetics industry to analyze the new business conditions in the area and rethink future strategies – he declares Enrico Zannini, general manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof -. As organizers of Cosmoprof-branded events around the world, our goal is to continue to offer support to operators interested in assessing market trends and needs to better adapt to the current scenario».

David Bondi, senior vice president – ​​Informa Markets Asia and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. adds: «Cosmoprof and Cosmopack Asia are finally returning to the face-to-face event format, offering exhibitors and operators from all over the world a safe place to meet suppliers, test new products in person and learn about the hottest trends in the region.”

About 300 selected buyers from all over the world, mainly from Australia, ASEAN countries, India, Korea, Japan, Europe, the Middle East and the United States, participate in the Cosmoprof Asia 2022 Buyer Program, with a program of meetings with suppliers and companies during the 3 days of the event. Exhibitors and pre-registered buyers can use the Match&Meet platform to preview the profiles of the reference players and schedule in advance the on-site meetings efficiently, increasing the possibility of developing new commercial partnerships. Not only all products state-of-the-art, high-quality networking opportunities and high-performance business tools: Cosmoprof Asia offers a panorama of initiatives and special projects that enrich the experience of the participants in Singapore.