Cosmoprof Asia 2023 returns to Hong Kong after the Singapore edition

Cosmoprof Asia 2023 returns to its hometown: Hong Kong after being moved to Singapore last year due to Covid restrictions on international travellers. The joint venture between BolognaFiere and Informa Markets presents the most innovative products, services and technologies in the beauty industry. More than 2,400 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions, with 90% coming from outside Hong Kong, will display their products. 60,000 operators are expected during four days of B2B meetings, networking events and professional updates.

Cosmopack Asia, which brings together supply chain operators, made up of the ingredients, machinery and equipment, packaging, contract manufacturing and brands sectors, is held until 16 November at the Asia World-Expo; while Cosmoprof, until 17 November at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, displays the latest finished products on 118,900 m2 of exhibition space entirely dedicated to distribution in both professional and retail channels.

Amplifying the international appeal of the exhibition, this edition has 17 Country Pavilions, including Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and The United States of America.

«Cosmoprof Asia, one of the main events of the international Cosmoprof network, benefits from the great visibility of the global Cosmoprof community, including more than 500,000 operators from 190 countries and over 10,000 industrial companies – comments Gianpiero Calzolari, president of BolognaFiere -. After 26 years, it remains a milestone for business professionals in the Asia-Pacific region, providing unique opportunities to discover innovations across all sectors of the industry, from ingredients to finished products. It also offers excellent services to optimize time at the fair, with effective search tools and timely assistance from dedicated teams. In addition to this, it is an unmissable opportunity for an exhaustive point of view on the evolution of the industry, through collaborations with some of the most prestigious and recognized agencies, associations and media in the world. Thanks to all these advantages, we are ready to start this new era of Cosmoprof Asia, with its hometown, Hong Kong, once again becoming the main point of reference for stakeholders.”

David Bondi, senior vice president of Asia at Informa Markets and director of Cosmoprof Asia, adds: «It is known that the Asian market is currently the most dynamic on a global level. Cosmoprof Asia and Cosmopack Asia host leaders from the beauty and cosmetics industry who will not only showcase their cutting-edge products, services and technologies, but will gain expertise from future trends in the Asia-Pacific region. Hong Kong, within its own region, once again proves to be a strategic location and we are very happy to see you all here again.”

