Listen to the audio version of the article

Cosmoprof India, the B2B event for the cosmetics industry in India, organized by BolognaFiere and Informa Markets, returns to Mumbai from 6 to 8 October. A dynamic and rapidly growing Indian market: thanks to the concomitance with Cosmopack India, the event will attract local and international players, representing Europe,

North America and the Far East.

Companies and buyers have the opportunity to discover the news of their target market, discovering how Indian consumers have changed their shopping habits after the pandemic and what are the main trends that inspire the new generations.

Cosmoprof and Cosmopack India will represent all sectors of the industry, from the finished product of Cosmoprof India, with the proposals of perfumery and cosmetics, aesthetics and spa, hair, nail, accessories and natural and organic products, to the supply chain, with specialists in packaging , machinery and suppliers.

The event will be held at the Jio World Convention Center, a new business venue for India. For the 2022 edition, thanks to an exhibition area of ​​up to 10,500 square meters, over 300 exhibiting companies are expected. Thanks to the support of Ice – Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies, selected Italian companies will participate in the event, presenting their high quality proposals.

Many special initiatives have been organized for the participants of Cosmoprof India, with high quality training workshops and a calendar of in-depth studies, thanks to the collaboration of trend and design agencies, associations and partners. The Buyer Program, a consolidated tool of the Cosmoprof platform, will facilitate meetings between exhibitors and buyers. For the 2022 edition, the program will involve buyers and distributors mainly from the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Europe and Asia.