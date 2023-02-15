Listen to the audio version of the article

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna warms up its engines and prepares to go on stage in the Emilian capital from 16 to 20 March with over 2,900 companies present, 11% more than in 2022, from 64 European (60%) and non-European countries (40%). The 29 national collective exhibitions also represent the global attraction of the event, growing compared to previous years, with small and medium-sized enterprises from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, California, China, South Korea, Ecuador, France, Great Britain, Germany, Japan, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Latvia, Poland, Czech Republic,

Romania, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and the USA. New compared to the 2022 edition is the presence of Argentina, Australia, India and Romania, with Ireland present for the first time with the national body.

To determine the positive numbers of the March edition are above all the return of companies from China and Taiwan, until a few months ago unable to leave their respective countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna will attract buyers from more than 50 countries to the city, also thanks to the support of the ICE agencies operating in the reference markets for the cosmetics industry. Delegations of buyers, retailers and distributors from the main emerging and mature markets, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Oceania, will be able to meet Cosmoprof 2023 exhibitors to find new proposals and distribution solutions.

The collaboration with the Health & Beauty network – owned by the BolognaFiereCosmoprof group – is strengthened – thanks to which a delegation of top players from the European professional distribution channel is expected. To optimize the experience at the fair for international stakeholders, the dates of opening of halls. Cosmopack, an exhibition dedicated to companies in the supply chain, and Cosmo Perfumery&Cosmetics, with players in the retail, prestige and mass market channels, will be active from Thursday to Saturday, to meet the needs of foreign operators to concentrate business meetings on weekdays. Cosmo Hair, Nail & Beauty Salon, the area dedicated to the professional channel, will maintain the traditional 4 days, from Friday to Monday, so as to welcome operators on the days when salons and beauty centers are closed.

«After a very positive 2022, the data from Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2023 bear witness to the quality of the work carried out over the years – comments Gianpiero Calzolari, president of BolognaFiere -. Cosmoprof is a showcase for operators from all over the world thanks to the excellence of the exhibition offer and the ability of the format to adapt to constantly evolving business methods. These same characteristics are also facilitating the international development of the network. From Bologna, the event continues to explore new markets and optimize its presence in already consolidated areas, as demonstrated by the recent announcement of the event in Miami, thanks to synergies with international partners, the institutional support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and of ICE, Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies, and the collaboration with Cosmetica Italia – National Association of cosmetic companies».

Benedetto Lavino, president of Cosmetica Italia, adds: «Resilient and anti-cyclical are two adjectives that have often characterized the description of the cosmetics sector and which, once again, prove to be appropriate for outlining the trend of the sector in a phase of continuous confrontation with economic and geopolitical dynamics that impose new challenges and remodeling on our companies. This is attested by the preliminary data for 2022 which see the total turnover of the cosmetics sector in Italy exceed 13 billion euros; a value which, according to estimates for 2023, will exceed 14 billion with an increase of over 2 billion compared to pre- Covid”.