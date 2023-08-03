Cosmoprof with Simest to promote Made in Italy beauty around the world

Listen to the audio version of the article

BolognaFiere Cosmoprof, organizer of b2b in the cosmetics sector all over the world, and Simest, company of the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti group which supports the internationalization of Italian companies, have signed a memorandum of understanding for

develop and encourage new initiatives to support the internationalization of Cosmoprof exhibiting companies.

The agreement, which is valid for two years, will promote the excellence of the made in Italy beauty industry in all the main markets covered by Simest. Thanks to the collaboration between the two entities, the exhibitors of the Cosmoprof network will be able to access the services, professionalism and tools made available and managed by Simest, subsidized finance, export support and equity loans. The company will be present with dedicated desks at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2024, scheduled from 21 to 24 March next, and at Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong, from 14 to 17 November 2023.

«We are proud to be able to announce the signing of the protocol with Simest because it allows us to increase the offer of services dedicated to the promotion of the Italian cosmetics industry in the world – says Gianpiero Calzolari, president of BolognaFiere -. Cosmoprof has been at the side of companies that export the quality, innovation and creativity of our national system to the main markets for 55 years, and our goal is to continue to support players who invest in research and development for the growth of the sector.

Regina Corradini D’Arienzo, managing director of Simest, adds: «Simest strengthens its support for the international growth of a significant sector of our economy such as that of cosmetics and confirms the strategic partnership already started with BolognaFiere. With this agreement, we are committed to strengthening the collaboration with the cosmetics companies to meet their needs for growth and expansion abroad, once again supporting Made in Italy in the world“.