The 2023 edition of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the appointment dedicated to the cosmetics industry, will take place from 16 to 20 March. With some news. Starting with the Cosmoprof & Cosmopack Awards, the Oscars of beauty. Organized in partnership with the Beautystreams trend agency, they celebrate the results of research and investments by companies in the sector, rewarding the most innovative products, formulations, packaging, design, technology, materials and ingredients, able to respond to the needs of an increasingly sustainable industry and at the same time to anticipate consumer needs. For the 2023 edition, the categories have been increased from 5 to 7,

to allow all exhibiting companies to find the most representative segment.

Cosmotrends and Cosmovision, on the other hand, will offer perspectives on future trends and transformations, consumer purchasing habits and a vision of the values ​​and elements that will influence the future of the cosmetics industry. Through a multi-sensory installation, buyers, journalists, trend scouters and industry professionals will be able to preview the transformations of everyday life and the new needs of tomorrow’s consumers. Innovation, new technologies, futuristic sustainable solutions are some of the themes on the CosmoTalks calendar, the in-depth program that will entertain insiders from Thursday to Saturday at the Service Center in the Bologna district.

For hairstylists and companies in the hair sector, On Hair by Cosmoprof is back: Sunday 19 and Monday 20 there will be 18 appointments scheduled at the arena in pavilion 37. To present the most sought-after colors among consumers, the most original cuts and the most original hairstyles they will be international artistic teams. While for owners of beauty salons and beauticians, trends, new products and new ways of interacting between brands, beauty professionals and consumers will be some of the topics on the agenda for CosmoOnstage. The appointment with World Massage Meeting is also back, which will offer a professional training course focused on innovation, change and a propensity for excellence. Personal well-being treatments and massages are services that are increasingly in demand by consumers, but they are also a strategic ally for getting in tune with the client, helping them to get rid of stress and increasing the positive effects of simpler treatments.