Cosnova Italia defends the environment and the territory

Cosnova Italia – one of the branches of Cosnova Beauty which distributes the Essence and Catrice brands with 18 employees – within its CSR strategy, has always been committed at a local level to supporting sustainability projects, environmental protection and support of the territory. The company is concretely active with many projects, some of which are carried out right in Milan, where it is based.

In collaboration with the Municipality of Milan, it is at the forefront of the redevelopment project of the green area located right under the company headquarters in via Ettore Romagnoli 6.

The project involves the redevelopment of the area and existing furnishings, the installation of a ping-pong table and three picnic tables, one of which has access for disabled people and the maintenance of the greenery with planting of perennial plants and flowers for pollinating insects, weekly cleaning activities with the active and concrete participation of company staff during working hours.

«As a team, we planted flowers, repaired, colored the benches and cleaned up the area to make this small space a valuable and attractive area for nearby students and for the neighborhood – says the CEO of Cosnova Italia Nadine Langen -. To also involve the students, an educational project was created with them: the students of the nearby Liceo Scientifico Vittorini engaged in an educational activity created to raise their awareness of their environment and how to take care of it.”

Again, in collaboration with Legambiente, it has decided to make its own contribution, involving its collaborators in the cleaning of abandoned waste in the La Spezia park in Milan. The so-called litter activity, i.e. the abandonment of small waste in public spaces, is one of the causes of pollution in our cities and therefore also in our seas and beaches. Cigarette butts are one of the most common types of waste, they release harmful substances causing significant damage to the ecosystem. The park is located in the area known for the presence of the ancient Cascina Moncucco, characterized by a rural settlement made up of houses, cottages and a mill. The current green area, purchased by the Municipality in the mid-1950s and partially used for the construction of the IACP La Spezia district in 1967, became a park in 1976.

Together with Legambiente volunteers, Cosnova Italia employees removed the waste present in the park, cataloging it in the forms that Legambiente drew up in collaboration with the Environment Commission of the European Community. The models used for the study are available to all European environmental associations, in order to standardize the data recording method and therefore make the numbers comparable and summable. The park litter activity is therefore a real scientific monitoring carried out by volunteer citizens who want to contribute to increasing the database on this topic and therefore live a citizen science experience.

