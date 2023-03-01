COSPLAY Picture Appreciation: Russian girl COS “Original God” Yae Shenzi bare-legged fox winks like silk

Yae Shenzi is a character in the game “Original God” and its derivative works produced by Mihayou.The great witch in charge of Narugami Taisha, the continuator of the blood of the fox, the family and friends of “Eternity”, and the horror editor-in-chief of the light novel publishing house “Yaedo”.

She has a gorgeous appearance, with long, smooth pink hair tied up at the end of her hair, and an earring inlaid with purple gemstones hangs on her fox ear, which symbolizes her status as an envoy, all the year round. The earring on her right ear is inlaid with her thunder god eye.

Wearing a maiden costume in red and white as the main color, the sleeves of the same color are separated from the top and fixed on the upper arm as a sleeve. The wide black waist knot is tied at the back waist, the legs are exposed, and a pair of clogs are worn on the feet.

Yae Miko is extremely sexy regardless of her figure and appearance, and has also caused many foreign coser’s second creations.

Recently, Vell Felice, a young lady from Russia, brought her Yagami Shigeko COS. Not only the original costume is sexy, but the second creation and costume are also very eye-catching: