Costa spoke about Jay Mammón and Corazza

Costa spoke about Jay Mammón and Corazza

The renowned actress, who these days is starring in the play Coast President at the Teatro Premier, was asked about the privacy of the wedding of Lizy Tagliani and also referred to cases of Marcelo Corazza y Mammon’s property.

Visibly shaken, Costa said: “I think nothing good can come out of this. The only thing to do is think about the victims“.

Child abuse: what the case against Jey Mammón says, tweets and the repercussions

He also told that Lizy fully enjoyed her wedding and released four balloons symbolizing their loved ones who are no longer here: Sebastián’s father, his mother, La Floppy and Jorge Ibáñez.

