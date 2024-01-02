Home » COSTS Collaborates with New Era to Launch Chinese Style Street Hats and Accessories
Entertainment

COSTS Collaborates with New Era to Launch Chinese Style Street Hats and Accessories

by admin
COSTS Collaborates with New Era to Launch Chinese Style Street Hats and Accessories

COSTS x NewEra Collaborate on New Street Hat Collection

COSTS, known for its exploration of popular culture and traditional Chinese folk skills, has launched a new collaboration series with New Era, focusing on injecting classic Chinese style into street hats. The collection features special material items designed with the unique perspective of COSTS WAY.

The new line of hats showcases the art of Chinese characteristics, with white embroidery strokes finishing off the designs. The iconic New Era flag logo is embroidered in white on the side of the hat, while the back end features gold COSTS brand words, indicating the joint hat’s identity. The hats also come with an adjustment strap on the back, adorned with a metal buckle as a stylish detail. Additionally, the collaboration includes a MINI COSTS hat-shaped key bag, perfect for traveling in all seasons.

The COSTS x NewEra Casual Classic cooperation series is now available for purchase through COSTS official channels, with the hats priced at 419 yuan and the keychain at 219 yuan.

This collaboration offers a sophisticated visual aesthetic, combining traditional Chinese style with streetwear, and is sure to be a hit with fans of both brands.

See also  Patriotism, movie dream Hollywood producer Liu Xiaoren realizes "Hollywood movies made in China" - qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Animated Movies Galore: Otaku’s Embrace Cosplay for Team...

Large crowds wait for the solar eclipse in...

Yanina Latorre confirms breakup rumors between Milett Figueroa...

Moncler chooses Milan for an open-air photography exhibition

Exploring the Innovative Stage Expressions of Director Tian...

Goodbye to SUBE? The Government seeks to ensure...

Exciting Lineup: National Peking Opera Company Unveils 2024...

A platform facilitates payments for tourists in Brazil

Celebrating Indigo: Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner’s Daughter...

Tattoos: a 5,000 year history

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy