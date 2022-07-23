On July 20, “One Thought of Guanshan” announced the gorgeous lineup of directors, screenwriters, actors, etc. on Weibo, which made netizens look forward to it. In the list of actors, it is not difficult to find that the whole screen is full of beautiful young ladies in the costume drama market.





In addition to Liu Shishi, who is synonymous with classical temperament and beauty, the second female No. 2, He Lan, is cute, chic, and smart, and has always been very suitable for costume dramas. Her performance in related film and television works is even more remarkable.





He Lanju’s earliest ancient costume character that impressed everyone must be the girl Huiyan in “Knot Ai: Chitose-sama’s First Love”. The big wedding scene when it first appeared has become a classic, which made many viewers instantly get the unique charm of He Landou in costume dramas. Dressed in a wedding dress, she incorporates the panic of a girl when she is married and the sadness after learning that she will never see her parents again into her performance. She can tell the audience the inner panic of the character only through her eyes and expressions. The acting is amazing.







