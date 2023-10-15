Costume Emotional Drama “The Year of the Flower” Launches with Exciting Lineup and Reveal of Main Characters’ Styles

“Costume Emotional Drama ‘Spring Years’ Begins Filming with Exciting Lineup Announcement”

October 12th, the highly anticipated costume emotional drama “Spring Years” officially began filming in Hengdian. The series is adapted from the platinum-list masterpiece “The Eldest Princess” by calligraphy master Jinjiang, and is being produced by Qingmei Pictures and Zhejiang Film and Television Group, with Youku as a co-producer. Yuan Yumei serves as the chief producer, Gao Yijun as the director, and Rao Jun as the writer. The launch event saw the presence of powerful creators, including Zhao Jinmai and Zhang Linghe, and marked the release of the full lineup and character styles, which generated immense attention and sparked heated discussions.

“The Spring Years” is a heartfelt love story set in the Great Xia Dynasty. It follows the journey of Li Rong, the eldest princess, and Pei Wenxuan, the prime minister, as they navigate choices, trust, and love in a marriage-first, love-later setting. The series promises elements of misunderstanding, trust-building, laughter, tears, and heartwarming reunions. It features a rich cast of characters, including noble son Su Rongqing, sincere prince Li Chuan, sassy daughter Shangguan Ya, resourceful king Li Ming, ambitious concubine Rou, unruly son Su Ronghua, general’s daughter Ning Fei, and the romantic young man Cui Yulang. The story explores their growth and their unwavering dedication to their loved ones and principles in troubled times.

During the launch event, leading actors Zhao Jinmai and Zhang Linghe, along with Chen Heyi, Liu Xuwei, Guo Guo, He Qiu, Yu Jinwei, Zhao Ke, and special guest stars Yi Daqian, Sun Rui, and Wang Bowen, among others, came together to celebrate. The atmosphere was harmonious and filled with love as everyone eagerly interacted. Chief producer Yuan Yumei and director Gao Yijun led the creative team in a shout of “Good luck with the launch, let’s spend the Chinese years together!” The launch ceremony concluded with a strong determination to create a remarkable series.

Yuan Yumei, one of the top ten producers in the country, delivered a sincere speech during the opening scene, emphasizing the importance of unity and trust among the team. She expressed her commitment to ensuring every detail of the filming process, believing that only through collective effort can “The Spring Years” truly impress the market and captivate the audience. The series boasts a dedicated team, including director Gao Yijun, photography director Yan Daiyao, art director Han Zhong, and lighting director Sun Kunliang, who together aim to create a visually stunning and emotionally engaging production.

In addition to the launch, “The Spring Years” released a set of light and shadow blockbusters online, revealing the characters’ looks for the first time. The captivating visuals, combined with the overall dim but meaningful tone, evoke curiosity about the characters’ stories and the central conflicts within the narrative. The stunning looks of the eleven main creators, including Zhao Jinmai as the majestic eldest princess and Zhang Linghe as the elegant prime minister, have received high praise from netizens. The attention and anticipation for the series continue to soar.

As filming intensifies, “The Spring Years” aims to not only faithfully adapt the original work but also resonate with contemporary audiences through its exploration of love and marriage. The series promises high IQ love battles, twists and turns in the male and female characters’ resourcefulness, and suspenseful plotlines that will captivate viewers. With its fresh highlights and thoughtful storytelling, the team behind “The Spring Years” is determined to bring audiences a high-quality and delightful costume drama.

Stay tuned for further updates on the filming progress of “The Spring Years”!

