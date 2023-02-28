Source Title: Costume Mythical Drama “Star Falls Congealed into Sugar” hits Kong Song Jin’s role as Queen of Heaven and is praised for her exquisite acting skills

Directed by director Zhu Ruibin, starring Chen Xingxu and Li Landi, starring actor Kong Songjin and others, the ancient costume love myth drama “Starfall Congeals into Sugar” is currently being broadcast on Jiangsu Satellite TV and Zhejiang Satellite TV, and it is simultaneously launched on Youku Video. The play tells the story of a pair of twin princesses of the royal family of the human race who were married to the Heaven Realm and the Shenyuan Realm by mistake. In the disguises that are ridiculous again and again, the mismarried couples who originally hated each other gradually got to know each other and love each other. The Neon Shangshen played by Kong Songjin in the play is not only the queen of the world, but also the mother who loves her son eagerly. This full and three-dimensional character also left a deep impression on the audience and received a lot of praise. The characters are affectionate and righteous, Kong Songjin’s vivid acting skills touch the audience In the play, Kong Songjin appeared in a light-colored off-white dress, fully showing the dignified, generous, gentle and virtuous queen. Although she occupies a high position, she always cares about her son Youqin (played by Chen Xingxu), and she is affectionate, righteous and loving. In order to protect her son, the dignified queen did not hesitate to kneel down to all her courtiers, begging the whole family to help; at a critical moment, she stepped forward to protect Ye Tan (played by Li Randi) and protect the people her son cared about, saying, “The mother god will not let you die.” You have something to do” to show the bravery and tenacity of being a mother. Kong Songjin’s contagious performance endowed this character with a different soul and temperature, and also made many audiences cry and were touched. See also No. 1 in China's original animation!"Wu Liuqi" produced by Shanghai has over 15 billion views, and the third season will be launched in October_玄武 The dignified queen was once a maid?Surprise the audience Many sharp-eyed viewers were in the middle of watching the show, and were surprised to find that Tianhou was still a familiar face – Kong Songjin once played the role of Mo Xin in the popular ancient costume drama “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace”! The loyal servant who used to serve Gao Guifei has now transformed into the supreme queen. Between the two roles with a huge span, everyone can see Kong Songjin’s strength and role control ability as a professional actor. From the cautious and humble little maid to the dignified queen of the God Realm, she has accurately interpreted two completely different character states. Perhaps this is the charm of the legendary “drama throwing face” acting skills~ Behind the calm interpretation of various roles is actually the precipitation and accumulation of Kong Songjin’s years of acting experience. Graduated from the Acting Department of Beijing Film Academy, she has successively played roles such as Liu Xiaohong, the squirrel spirit in “Animal Management Bureau”, and Huo Youxue in “Sand Sea”. His sincerity impresses the audience. In the future, Kong Songjin will also meet the audience with excellent upcoming dramas such as “Above the River” and look forward to her wonderful performance.

