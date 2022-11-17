Listen to the audio version of the article

Beauty That Lasts is Coty’s corporate sustainability strategy which presents its 2022 Sustainability Report. Among the new commitments for the environment, the cosmetic company includes new short-term goals for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) , endorsed by the Science Based Targets (SBTi) program. It undertakes to reduce its absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030, starting from the year 2019 as a reference; increase annual renewable electricity supply from 5% in 2019 to 100% by 2030; reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 28% within the same time frame.

Coty also unveiled new packaging goals, a key element in reducing the company’s carbon footprint: 20% packaging reduction by 2030; 100% FSC or PEFC certification of folding boxes by 2025; 30% post-consumer material recycling (PCR) by 2030.

As for waste, in 2022 it achieved the goal of reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills from factories and distribution centers to zero, and is ahead of the time in achieving the recycling targets, achieving 79.8% compared to the 80% target. % expected by 2030.

The beauty giant announces it has met its target of fair pay for similar roles and services without gender discrimination, set for 2022 and has also launched a new global gender-neutral parental leave policy, allowing for fully paid leave for all collaborators who decide to form or expand their family.

Still, it has implemented the innovations necessary to create sustainable products for all brands. The new Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense is the first refillable fragrance in the portfolio. For the new Adidas Active Skin & Mind shower gels, the company has prioritized the use of post-consumer recycled/PCR packaging: 99.8% of the bottle and 48% of the cap in PCR. The range also includes the first refillable body care solutions and a pack weight reduction of over 18% compared to the brand’s original range. Coty has also expanded its cruelty free offering with Rimmel, Manhattan and Risqué, which along with COVERGIRL have earned a Leaping Bunny endorsement from Cruelty Free International.