Coty and Jil Sander renew their licensing agreement which will strengthen the existing collaboration, paving the way for a new strategic project with a ten-year horizon, which will see the fashion brand enter the global ultra-premium fragrance segment for the first time. The deal is in line with the brand growth strategy, established by the OTB Group after the acquisition of Jil Sander in 2021.

“We are delighted to extend the long-term partnership between Coty and Jil Sander, a shared history that began in the 1980s,” said Sue Y. Nabi, CEO of Coty. In recent years, Jil Sander’s collections have received important international recognition, with a great resonance among consumers from all over the world. Our shared ambition to accelerate the brand’s path to success will drive this new chapter of our partnership, which includes further growth of the fragrance line. Future strategy will focus on aligning Jil Sander’s fragrance positioning with the vision of the brand’s fashion division, which targets the global ultra-premium market.

Ubaldo Minelli, CEO of Jil Sander and the OTB group, adds: «We are very happy to strengthen our partnership with Coty on new foundations and to focus in particular on the ultra-premium global segment, to which the Jil Sander brand belongs by nature . This new milestone will help consolidate and further expand the brand’s strong positioning in the luxury market, taking the partnership with Coty to a new and higher global vision for the next ten years.”