Over the past weekend, Cipolletti has become a hostile environment for dogs. Varias canines were found dead in the 12 de septiembre neighborhood as a result of a poisoning. The municipality initiated legal actions to investigate the fact. In addition, they warned that dogs weighing more than 30 kilos were poisoned, so children may be affected.

Zoonosis director Marina Marini explained: “As of Saturday, April 1, we began to receive complaints from neighbors that there were dead animals. During the weekend there were around 13 animals. We talked to the neighbors and they told us that this started on Friday.”

This Monday, the square of the 12 de Septiembre neighborhood appeared completely fenced by decision of the municipality to prevent animals and children from approaching. The government closed the green space and the playground due to the repeated cases of dog poisoning that have been recorded in recent days.

“Dogs weighing more than 30 kilos died, therefore, it is also a risk for children. The square is irrigated enough to dilute any type of toxic that has been thrown. It may be that they have ingested or inhaled some substance,” Marini said.

Dog poisoning symptoms and what to do

As reported by the municipality, residents should also be attentive to the symptoms of those dogs that went for a walk in the area. The symptoms can be neurological symptoms, wandering, vomiting, diarrhea and even seizures.

“You have to go to the vet urgently. From what we know, from the signs and from the treatments that the animals received, we can talk about organophosphates and carbamates. There are antidotes this means that if we arrive on time the animal can be saved” indicated the director.

In addition, the municipality requested caution at the time of walks. “We need caution, for now do not take the animals to the square, or in surrounding areas such as the boulevard of San Luis street and other green spaces. And the recommendation is always that when they go out with animals, always be on a leash and with the supervision of the owner.

On Monday, April 3, the corresponding complaint was filed with the Prosecutor’s Office. “It is a fact that not only animals are in danger but also children, people, it is something very toxic and the outcome is rapid” They declared from the city government.

