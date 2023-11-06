Could Zynga’s Landmark Case Pave the Way for Legalized Online Gambling in Texas?

A recent court case that took place in Austin, Texas ruled in favor of Zynga after IGT claimed their slot-machine games infringed their mobile gaming patent.

The gambling tech company IGT claimed their patented technology that provides uninterrupted gameplay through comms drop-outs had been copied by Zynga. The California-based company that is widely recognized as being an interactive entertainment global leader denied these allegations.

The action began in 2021 with IGT claiming a number of Zynga’s games, including their Game of Thrones and Hit it Rich slots infringed their patent.

The Texas jury backed Zynga, and this has sparked a conversation about the potential to legalize online gambling in the state. The only legal gambling that Texans can partake in is buying lottery tickets online.

Texas citizens looking to place sports bets or play online casino games must explore the off-shore betting site market. Off-shore casinos accepting players from Texas provide a wide selection of casino-style games and enticing bonuses to encourage new players.

These casinos are not regulated by the state so it is important that players research the most secure and reliable sites available. The potential for online gambling in Texas would not only provide a rich revenue stream for the state but also allow regulations to be set to protect players.

Attempts have been made to legalize casino gambling and online sports gambling under House Bills 2843 and 1942 respectively. This followed success earlier in the year that saw the Texas House pass a proposal to allow voters to decide on legalized online sports betting

House Bill 1942 provided an initial regulatory framework that could be implemented. This included 16 licenses being issued with a 15% tax rate being levied on operators.

Support remains strong in the state and the Texas Sports Betting Alliance was created in 2021 to bring key figures from betting operators and sports organizations together.

A 2023 survey found that 75% of Texans would support legislation that legalized online sports betting and casino gambling via the state’s recognized tribal communities.

Failure to clinch a deal in 2023 means that campaigners will have to wait until the Texas Legislature reconvenes in 2025. This could provide the necessary time for lobbyists to provide a more detailed framework and gather the support required to push a bill through.

The court case could also give betting operators more freedom in pursuing similar technology should online betting be legalized in the state of Texas.

One significant hurdle to overcome in this time will be Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s opposition to legalized gambling. He will remain in office until at least 2026 and has plans to run again when his current term expires.

Significant public support and the backing of former Governor Rick Perry and Representative Jeff Leach could help the case. Leach, in particular, has backed the legislation as a way to regulate betting in the state and ensure its citizens are properly protected.

