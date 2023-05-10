Countless Skies – Resonance – Live Album Review

Countless Skies – Resonance
Origin: England
Release: 05.05.2023
Label: Willowtip Records
Duration: 41:33
Genre: Melodic Death Metal
Live albums are usually recorded in front of an audience. The melodic death metallers from Countless Skies but decided to go a different route and re-recorded songs from their first two albums live in the studio, with the support of the cellist Arianna Mahsayeh.
The result lives up to its name Resonance and with a playing time of around 40 minutes, delivers a more than comprehensive audio sample of what the Brits can do on the stages of this world.
Scandinavian sound from the UK
You don’t have to say much more about the music, we haven’t dealt with new songs since. But for those who don’t know the band yet: Countless Skies stand for atmospheric melodeath, as one would otherwise only expect from Scandinavian combos. It’s not for nothing that the Brits chose a song by bel’chord named.
That Resonance contains only five numbers and still has a relatively long playing time, is mainly due Glow. With its 20 minutes, this number is aimed at the more patient listeners among you, who also like to dive deep into the music instead of just letting it sprinkle them. The song alternates between melancholic Amorphis Atmosphere, progressive bass-heavy tinkering in the style of Opeth, classic doom and cello passages back and forth, which keeps it exciting even after repeated listening. And also quite clearly the highlight of the disc is.
fish and meat
All in all, the live album sounds very organic and as if from one mould, although the sterility of studio recordings that have been perfected in terms of production technology could not be completely discarded. So we’re dealing with a mix of raw live violence and a level-headed studio atmosphere. It’s neither fish nor meat – but like Surf and Turf, these two approaches go together surprisingly well.
If you want to get an overview yourself, you can HERE the Melodeath semi-ballad Tempest listen It also becomes clear that singers Ross King masters his craft, which is unfortunately not always a matter of course in the metallic live sector.
Conclusion
Countless Skies deliver to their fans Resonance exciting live new interpretations of well-known songs and should also gain new fans. The live album from the studio appears compact and harmonious, but also extremely powerful in the right places.
Line Up
Ross King – vocals, guitar
James Pratt – guitar, backing vocals
Phil Romeo – Bass, Hintergrundgesang
Nathan Robshaw – drums
Tracklist
01. Daybreak
02. Summit
03. Glow
04. Wanderer
05. Tempest
