Coup leaders in Niger say they will try the ousted president for “high treason”

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in Niger announced Monday they would try ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security, hours after saying they were open to dialogue with countries in Africa. Occidental to resolve the growing regional crisis.

In his announcement late Sunday on state television, spokesman and Major General Amadou Abdramane said the military regime has “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute before competent domestic and national authorities the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices for high treason and for undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

Bazoum, the country’s democratically elected president, was overthrown by members of his presidential guard on July 26 and has since been under house arrest with his wife and son at the presidential compound in the capital, Niamey.

People close to the president and his ruling party say their electricity and running water have been cut off and they are running out of food. The junta rejected those reports on Sunday and accused West African politicians and international partners of fueling a disinformation campaign to discredit the junta.

International pressure is mounting on the coup plotters to release and reinstate Bazoum. Immediately after the coup, the Economic Community of West African States gave the mutineers seven days to restore it to power under threat of military force, although that period passed without action on either side.

ECOWAS last week ordered the deployment of a “standby” force, although it was not yet clear when, if at all, it would enter the country.