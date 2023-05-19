Courage and beauty to break through prejudice “Pretty Battle” advocates multiple aesthetics jqknews

On May 18, the second phase of the outdoor game reality show “Pretty Battle” produced by iQIYI and titled by Qixuan focused on new female power and an all-female lineup was launched. The program consists of five most representative female artists, Guan Yue, Meng Ziyi, Wang Meng, Yang Chaoyue, and Zhang Yuqi (in alphabetical order) as a “beautiful troupe” to challenge the “worries” transformed from the worries of contemporary young people. beast”.

In the last episode of the program, the beautiful group “fight for love”, allowing the residents of “Planet of Absolute Love” who are insulated from love to open their hearts and embrace love again. The challenge of this episode of the program has been upgraded. The dolls of “Doll Planet” are trapped by the only aesthetic standards and stereotypes. Faced with prejudice, the pretty group bravely attacked and broke the shackles.

Ding Yuxi and Yang Chaoyue filmed “Crying for 8 Hours”, and Meng Ziyi gained the highest battle value

As soon as the show started, the beautiful group was almost “annihilated”, but faced with a single aesthetic standard, they did not accept it silently, but “showed off” themselves more boldly. It was questioned that the flexibility of the wind music was unqualified, “Nuxiu”; Meng Ziyi also said generously that he “can’t clip sounds”; Zhang Yuqi even imitated Shen Teng’s “Come here” emoticon pack in the game… Sure enough, be brave and be yourself, Just beautiful.

The appearance of the two flying guests Ding Yuxi and Song Xiaobao made the show even more interesting. In the beautiful quiz and adventure session, Song Xiaobao, a natural comedian, faced the challenge with confidence. The first question made everyone fall into the water. Ding Yuxi revealed that he and Yang Chaoyue once filmed together “crying for 8 hours in a row”. Yang Chaoyue said that Ding Yuxi was his best Friends, the friendship that the two accompany each other is admirable.

There are not only wins and losses in the game. After the first round of the game, although he did not win the first place, Meng Ziyi gained the highest battle value by virtue of friendship, mutual assistance, strength, wisdom, self-confidence, and unity. These beautiful qualities displayed in the game, These characteristics have also become different dimensions that define beauty, so that everyone can feel their own unique beauty.

In the time chasing battle, Sun Yan, the actor of Tang Xiaohu in the hit drama “Hurricane”, made a surprise appearance and turned into a super vexed beast, which once put the beautiful group into a desperate situation, but in the end they did not escape the villain’s “handsome but not more than three seconds” law. With courage and wisdom, the beautiful group broke through the five walls of prejudice and restored the colorful beauty of Doll Planet.

Pretty Group Breaks the Wall of Female Prejudice and Advocates Diverse Aesthetics

It is worth mentioning that there are many original designs in the program, which also make people deeply feel the meaning of rejecting a single aesthetic and being brave to be yourself.

The dolls who need to be rescued in the show are either self-doubt because of their birth in the mountains, or feel inferior because of their figure. Everyone is imprisoned because of a single secular standard. Come, experience breaking prejudice.

“Girls can’t do this job”, “Aren’t girls wearing makeup just for people to see?”, “Girls should wear skirts”… The malice brought by these stereotypes is presented in the form of a prejudice wall in the program, and In the end, to break these walls of prejudice, “beauty”, “courage”, “strength”, “wisdom” and “group soul” are the best “weapons”.

The solidarity and mutual assistance shown by Mencius in breaking through the level, Yang Chaoyue, who is afraid of water, raised his hand actively, and suffered the punishment of falling into the water for Wang Meng, who was inconvenient to enter the water. , helping each other in the face of difficulties, these little moments have become beautiful footnotes, and “beautiful” itself has been best interpreted by themselves.

