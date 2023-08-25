Course of Fate – Somnium – Album Review

Course of Fate – Somnium

Origin: Norway

Release: 25.08.2023

Label: Rock of Angels Records

Duration: 42:21

Genre: Progressive Metal

Photo Credit: Terje Metaworks Johansen

For me it was the 2020 debut album Mindweaver the Norwegian prog metal combo Course Of Fate a more than pleasant surprise and a direct hit. After the dust had settled a little, the question arose as to how a potential successor would fare. This urgent matter can now be clarified, because the sophomore work Dream now sees the light of day, digitally, in various vinyl variations and on CD.

The Norwegians made good use of the almost three years and released an album that does credit to its predecessor. Already the opener Morpheus Dream just as bursting with power as you HERE can hear. Two guitars finally want to get their rights. The vocals still take a little getting used to and could easily be loved by one Queensrÿche album come from.

Catchy melodies are also lacking Dream not; these combine with the wonderfully variable guitar lines and not always quite usual harmonies to a wonderful progressive metal buffet. how on Blindsidethat you HERE can hear.

In general, the album is very varied. Rememberance exudes a little melancholy and convinces with a thrilling drama. Vile at Heart ist Power-Prog at its best.

What made the combo’s first longplayer so unique is the balance between irresistible, intelligent song structures and catchy hooks, as well Valkyries make them up. After a short breather, …of Ruins the finale and with it a song that celebrates arcs of tension and develops an enormous anthemic power at a dizzying height. At the end of Dream the Norwegians give everything again.

Serene progressive metal with power

Since Mindweaver have Course of Fate further developed and their style of anthemic Power Progressive Metal consistently expanded, darkly designed and even upped the ante. Even in moments when the action threatens to become too melodic, the song develops further and you avoid all too common Power Metal clichés. That and many other things Dream so worth listening to.

Conclusion

Give a sophomore album Dream should be very tasty for the numerous friends of the debut work. Course of Fate succeeds in a musically intelligent Progressive Metal with its own impact and the typical Nordic serenity. 9,5 / 10

Line Up

Eivind Gunnesen – Singing

Kenneth Henriksen – The guitar

Marcus Lorentzen – Guitar

Daniel Nygaard – Bass

Carl Marius Saugstad – Keyboards

Per Morten Bergseth – drums

Jeanette Heidenstrøm – Hintergrundgesang

Stephan Hay – Hintergrundgesang

Catharina Damman – Hintergrundgesang

Tracklist

01. Prelude

02. Morpheus’ Dream

03. Wintersong

04. Blindside

05. Rememberance

06. Vile at Heart

07. Valkyries

08. Echoes

09. …of Ruins

Links

Facebook Course of Fate



