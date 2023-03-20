The lawsuit between Nike and StockX intensified. Late last year, Nike sued StockX for allegedly selling counterfeit shoes, saying its “authentication process” was unreliable. As the lawsuit progressed, some court documents were made public, showing that a customer had received 38 pairs of counterfeit Air Jordan 1s from the platform.

Sneaker site Nice Kicks disclosed the news, quoting sneaker celebrity @Sockjig in a statement, “We spoke to the buyer involved in this case. He bought multiple pairs of Air Jordan 1 High OG on StockX when the market price fell “Mocha” and Air Jordan 1 High OG “University Blue” and Air Jordan 1 High OG “Hyper Royal” shoes. However, 38 of those pairs were knockoffs. “The court documents state that the shoes are “certified” by StockX.

Nike visited the customer last July and confirmed that 38 pairs of sneakers he bought from StockX were fake. The customer then returned the shoes to StockX for a full refund. It is worth noting that since the incident broke out in November 2022, StockX has canceled the authenticity verification label “Verified Authentic”.

In response to Nike’s allegations, StockX issued a statement refuting: