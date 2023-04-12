For various reasons and claims, and with the complex national economic situation as a backdrop, several protests and mobilizations will come together this Wednesday in Neuquén and especially, in Río Negro. Hospitallers, social organizations, poultry workers and employees of the public administration, among others, will take to the roads and streets of the region. Find out one by one where and what time each demonstration will begin.

On the bridges, social organizations and workers from Pollolín

On a day that promises a congested circulation through the Alto Valleone of the most compromised sectors and which will concentrate the largest number of claims It will be that of the highway bridges that connect Cipolletti with the capital Neuquén

In that place, starting at 10, social movements nucleated in the Popular Front Darío Santillán will concentrate for “an increase to the workers of the popular economy”, after anticipating last week that, if they did not receive answers from the national government, they would protest again.

In parallel, will demonstrate in Allen, with the same demand for an increase in social assistance and food deliveries to disadvantaged sectors. “We are concerned that the policies that must address this reality sleep in an official’s drawer, or that the Ministry of Economy has other priorities,” said Natali Quinteros, spokesperson for the movement in that Rio Negro town. They did not clarify in any of the cases if the measure would affect traffic.

Also on the bridges that connect both provinces, a characteristic site for this type of claim, Pollolín company workers will be mobilizedwho denounce that the poultry firm is paying salaries in installments and there is a risk of reducing staff.

In this case, the concentration will begin at 5 in the morning at the property owned by the food company in Cipolletti and from there they will go to the area of ​​the bridges, where they will make a total cut of the circulation from 6.

Hospitallers will go on strike in Río Negro

The workers gathered in the Río Negro Public Health Union Association (Asspur) They will carry out a strike this Wednesday, April 12 and Thursday, April 13. The forceful measure was announced on the union’s networks and will take place in the context of what they called “provincial day of struggle.”

From the organization, they specified that the claim will have as its main objective to ask for “Decent wages for Salud de Río Negro“, from the reopening of the salary discussion with the provincial government. Specifically, they demand that income wages equal the family basket, and are indexed to the evolution of inflationin addition to other points related to working and building conditions in hospitals.

In the statement, Asspur confirmed that the strike will take place throughout the province during this Wednesday and Thursday, with reduction of tasks and personnel in health centers. It was not indicated, however, they will carry out some demonstration in the streets and routes.

In the midst of the conflict with the police and teachers, ATE Río Negro also for

What was already a complex union scenario, as a result of conflicts with teachers and police officers in the province, became even more difficult at the beginning of this week for the Río Negro government, after the announcement of a provincial ATE strike this Wednesday.

The union of state officials pointed out that the measure of force will reach all provincial, municipal and national state agencies, including the Casa de Río Negro, in the City of Buenos Aires. Among his claims, they demand “he move to a permanent plant and the job stability of all precarious workers“, as specified in a letter released this Tuesday.

They indicated that throughout the day, They will carry out mobilizations throughout the province, with other claims such as the regularization of workers under the modality of teaching hours, the implementation of the Unhealthy Law and the increase in on-call points for the health sector.

In Neuquén, Family workers will return to exruta 22

After a first day of protest, workers of the Neuquén Family Undersecretary grouped in ATE will cut the exruta 22 again this Wednesday in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Development of the province, at the height of Anaya street, as they did yesterday.

In dialogue with RÍO NEGRO, Natalia Pincheira, the workers’ delegate, was the one who confirmed that after an assembly it was agreed to continue the measure and “strengthen the pressure” this Wednesday at 8.30, in front of the edition of the provincial ministry led by Germán Chapino.

As indicated by the representative, they denounce that the facilities where they serve vulnerable populations are not in conditions and that they were warned that will suffer discounts if they maintain the measures of force. Likewise, he clarified that the roadblock is not the only measure they took, but rather, to try to obtain a response, was the last alternative.

48-hour strike by UNTER and mobilized police

Although the force measure will start towards the end of the week, it should be remembered that, after rejecting the latest salary offer from the government of Arabela Carreras, The Unter teachers’ union called a five-day strike, which will begin this Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14in the prelude to what will be the provincial elections.

The proposal to continue with the strike was discussed this past Monday in the Extraordinary Congress of the union, held in a retirement room in the city of General Roca, and obtained 160 votes in favor and 71 against. In turn, in that meeting, They decided to call another cessation of activities for the next week for 72 hours.

As for the prolonged police conflict carried out by active and retired troops, and demanding better salary conditions, continues, and without resolution forecasts, in Río Negro.

During this Tuesday, a police assembly, convened by the Welfare Council and held in Jacobacci, rejected the “imposed increase” for uniformed officers, ratified that “The fight continues” and assured that the presence of the uniformed for the electoral operation on Sunday “is not guaranteed” if “there is no call for dialogue.”

Also, It was reiterated that the withdrawal of collaboration will continue, the campsites and that on Friday there will be mobilizations in some towns, thus increasing the pressure on the Río Negro government and the logistics and security operation for the provincial elections this Sunday.

