by admin
Court suspends conviction and sentence of former Pakistani leader Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani appeals court on Tuesday suspended a corruption conviction and a three-year jail sentence imposed on Imran Khan, in a legal victory for the embattled former prime minister, his lawyer said.

The Islamabad High Court also granted him bail, but it was not immediately clear if he would go free as he faces a host of other charges.

Khan’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, said the Islamabad High Court had issued a brief oral order and a written ruling would be issued later. The decision comes weeks after Khan was sentenced to three years in prison by another court that found him guilty of concealing assets after selling state gifts he received while in office.

Khan was ousted following a vote of no confidence in parliament last year.

