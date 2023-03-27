“Covenant”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dal Salim, and directed by Guy Ritchie, the new Afghan war-themed film “Covenant” released a new trailer, “He rescued It took my life, and now, I’m going alone to get him out.”

Gyllenhaal stars as U.S. Sergeant John Kinley, who, on his last mission in Afghanistan, investigates the area with local interpreter Ahmad when he is ambushed while patrolling. Ahmad risked his life to carry the wounded Kinley through miles of rugged terrain to safety, making the pair the only remaining survivors of the ambush. After that, Jinli returned to the United States, but learned that Ahmed and his family were not allowed to come to the United States as promised. He was determined to protect this friend and repay his kindness. He returned to the war zone and rescued Ahmed before the local militia arrived. family.

Guy Ritchie wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marne Davis who collaborated on “The Wrath of Man” and “Gentlemen”, and it will be released in North America on April 21.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)