Cover Meeting Room | Playing high school student Ou Hao after 8 years: "Qin Li" in "The Coward" is the worst character I have ever played

Cover news reporter Xun Chao intern Liu Xingyu

【Cover meeting room · Character introduction】

Ou Hao, actor and singer. His film and television works include “Zuo Er”, “Youth”, “The Legend of Wukong”, “The Legend of the Demon Cat”, “Dangerous”, “Eight Hundred”, “Changjin Lake” and so on. At present, the TV series “The Coward” starring him is on the air, and Ou Hao plays “Qin Li” in the play.

“The Coward” stills

As an idol from the talent show, Ou Hao has successfully transformed from a former “fast boy” singer to a young actor with multiple habitats. The movie “Left Ear” is Ou Hao, who has no professional foundation, and the golden key to open the door to performance; in “Youth”, the dark and crazy hard-bone “Su Ang” with his eyes full of thoughts, let him become attached to the tough guy; In “The Legend of the Demon Cat”, he plays a stubborn teenager with a sense of youth; in “Dangerous”, Ou Hao is a villain killer who challenges “don’t die”. From “white crane boy” to “tough guy gangster”, Ou Hao never let “personality” limit his play.

Recently, the suspense drama “The Coward”, adapted from Zheng Zhi’s original novel “Swallowing”, was launched. Ou Hao’s partners Wang Yanhui, Wang Yuwen, and Zhou Yiran told the story of the cruel youth of the four teenagers spanning ten years. This is also Ou Hao 8 Play the role of a high school student later in the year. In an interview with the cover news reporter, Ou Hao emphasized that this is his “last youth drama”, but there is no lack of love for the characters in his words.

feel sorry for the people in the play

“Qin Li is the worst character I’ve ever played”

“The Coward” is a rare youth crime suspense drama in the market. In the play, the character of the protagonist “Qin Li” played by Ou Hao is quite dark and youthful: he was a gifted student in his class when he was a teenager, but he was excluded from prison because of his family’s crimes, so he became gloomy, and it was also related to the murdered “” Huang Shu” (played by Wang Yuwen) has a feeling of sympathy for each other, and the cold feeling created in the play adds a bit of chilling and depressing temperament to the atmosphere of the whole play.

“The Coward” stills In the interview, Ou Hao shared his feelings when he first came into contact with the script, and said that he was lucky to play a role he liked, “When I received this role, I was very excited because I was filming in this scene. I have read the novel more than once before. I like this novel very much, and I especially like the role of Qin Li. I am moved by Qin Li and feel sorry for him, so I think it is my luck to play the role of Qin Li. “ While liking it, Ou Hao sympathized with “Qin Li” very much, “I think Qin Li is a very distressed person, very pitiful, I feel that it is the worst role I have ever played, the most distressing role, suffered He suffered so much injustice, suffered the betrayal of his friends, and suffered the departure of his loved ones.” For this reason, during the preparation process, he learned from the director and screenwriter many times. Ou Hao also wants to show the audience a brand new self through his interpretation of “Qin Li”. “In terms of eyes and emotions, he will be more delicate.” See also Ji drama "Sister Jiang" staged in Changchun “The Coward” stills In response to the doubts about his role as a high school student on the Internet, Ou Hao responded: “”The Coward” is a very memorable drama for me, and it is definitely the last youth drama I acted in. In fact, during the filming process, There are such voices on the Internet. But I pay more attention to listening to my own heart and the changes of this character in the ten years. What I focus on is how to express this character from an emotional aspect, including some subtle details, such as eyes, To seek to attain a state of the character.” Adhere to the original intention “Don’t lose your pride” In “The Coward”, “Qin Li” has undergone a complex character transformation. He just had a happy childhood with the bamboo horse “Wang Di”, and was a math genius in his high school class. Later, his father who was away from home for a long time killed someone. After being imprisoned, his grandfather suffered a stroke and was paralyzed in bed. “Qin Li” became the son of a murderer at school and was ostracized by his classmates. But fortunately, with the help and support of the other three friends, everyone spent a difficult time together. Unfortunately, “Huang Shu”, who sympathized with him, was accidentally killed in the ghost house. Since then, the four good friends parted ways. “The Coward” stills In the process of chasing the drama, Ou Hao was also thinking: “The impact of the original family on the children may be lifelong. If it weren’t for some problems caused by the original family, Qin Li’s character might not be so withdrawn. Because of the relationship between his family and his personality, many people around him will discriminate against him, reject him, have a lot of cold eyes, and look at him with colored eyes, forming a vicious circle. “Despite encountering a lot of injustice, ” Ou Hao admired and recognized Qin Li’s pride. “The most valuable thing about Qin Li is that he has always adhered to his original intention and never changed himself. Just like what he said in his lines, ‘A person can throw away anything, just don’t throw away his pride’.” See also Jin Chi joins Li Zongsheng’s musical performance for the third time in Changsha Station Ou Hao hopes that by playing this role, there will be more love and kindness in the world, “Our usual small actions, a heart-warming word, may affect a person’s life, especially for those who have suffered a lot, People like Qin Li and Huang Shu.” In Ou Hao’s view, “Huang Shu” is a beam of light in “Qin Li”‘s heart, “The whole show in our play is that there is a relationship between Huang Shu and Qin Li. A relationship of mutual redemption and mutual understanding.” He also hoped that the original author Zheng Zhi could write a happy extravaganza for the two, “so that the two beams of light can illuminate each other.”Return to Sohu, see more

