Italian functional brand CP Company launched a new 2023 spring and summer series “SEED”, which aims to reduce waste, shorten the production chain, promote circular manufacturing methods, and reduce the impact of clothing production on the environment.

The “SEED” series consists of 2 parts. Part 1 SEED 1 focuses on locally grown fibers such as nettles and hemp, which are mixed with cotton to make structured clothing such as Hoodie and T-Shirt. Part 2 SEED 2 centers on the brand’s Eco-Chrome fabric, which is made from recycled nylon fishing nets and is used in the production of Jackets, Hoodies, Crews, T-Shirts. Both parts are presented in shades of slate gray, light orange, with delicate graphic details.

CP Company’s new 2023 spring and summer series “SEED” is currently on sale on the official website, and the price is between $190 and $1,525. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

