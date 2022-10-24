Home Entertainment CQP Officially Releases 2022 Autumn/Winter Collection Outdoor Shoes | HYPEBEAST
Stockholm shoe brand CQP (formerly Coluqoy), founded in 2013, recently officially released the 2022 autumn and winter series Lookbook, continuing the brand’s insistence on quality, launching two pairs of outdoor shoes SAXUM and SCANDER to welcome the cold season in Sweden.

SAXUM can be said to be an outdoor upgraded version of its SABULO shoes, with metal eyelets, rubber panels, calfskin lining, extra waterproof treatment, etc. to present a different casual look, while the SCANDER with a sturdy Vibram outsole and RollinGait system is more Technical all-outdoor footwear.

In addition to taking into account grip, weight, technical components, etc. in the design, the above two shoes are made of suede and leather imported from Italy and made in Portugal, aiming at the vision of shoes through high-grade raw materials and excellent workmanship practices , interested readers may wish to go to the brand website to learn more.

