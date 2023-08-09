Cracking Down on ‘Water Injection Dramas’: Strengthening Management and Improving Quality

Guangming.com commentator: A few days ago, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television issued a new notice aimed at regulating the planning and recording of TV dramas, online dramas, and online movies. The notice specifically addresses the issue of “water injection dramas” and emphasizes the need to improve the quality of content.

According to the notice, TV dramas and online dramas should ideally not exceed 40 episodes. Additionally, the duration of each episode of online dramas should be managed according to the length of TV dramas. The notice encourages the coordination of medium-length and short dramas, and suggests determining the number of episodes based on the theme and content.

The notice also highlights the need to address problems such as plot procrastination and content water injection during the review process. Productions with evident issues should be deleted or condensed.

The practice of “water injection dramas” has long been a concern in the TV drama industry. This refers to the deliberate extension of the plot or introduction of unnecessary content in order to increase the number of episodes. Behind these tactics are the interests of producers and broadcasters. Producing more episodes allows for higher revenue, especially with the rising production costs of film and television dramas.

Efforts to address the issue of “water injection dramas” are not new. In 2020, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television issued another notice to strengthen the creation and production management of TV dramas and online dramas. This notice advocated for a focus on quality rather than quantity, emphasizing that TV dramas should not exceed 40 episodes and encouraging the creation of shorter plays within 30 episodes. If a drama exceeds 40 episodes, a detailed explanation must be provided, ensuring that there will be no “water injection.”

In 2022, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television introduced the “Standards for the Production of TV Mastering,” further restricting the practice of “water injection” in drama series.

The excessive focus on commercial attributes and economic benefits in the creation and production process often leads to narrative delays and affects the overall viewing experience. The phenomenon of viewers using the double-speed function to watch episodes demonstrates their dissatisfaction with the pacing and content of certain dramas. According to a research report, a significant portion of online video users, especially young viewers, prefer watching at double speed. The abandonment rate of certain video platforms has increased, while there has been a surge in double-speed viewership. The dissatisfaction with “water injection” has become a criterion for judging the quality of a drama.

“Water injection dramas” not only negatively impact the viewing experience but also reduce the artistic quality of film and television works. The number of episodes is not a determining factor in the artistic value of a TV series. Classic dramas such as the 87 version of “Dream of Red Mansions” and the 86 version of “Journey to the West” had significantly fewer episodes but have remained iconic in Chinese TV history. Recent well-received dramas like “Mountain and Sea Love,” “The Hidden Corner,” and “Hurricane” also had relatively few episodes but were praised for their quality.

The notice not only focuses on the water content of dramas but also addresses the practice of circumventing the number of episodes through various methods. “Limiting the number of episodes” is now used as a measurable starting point to prevent the injection of unnecessary content. The notice also prohibits the continuous broadcasting of more than two drama series with interconnected characters and plots. Those dramas that have a continuation but have independently obtained distribution licenses are considered part of the same series, and the standard rate is set at 45 minutes per episode for a total of 40 episodes. Any excess must have a 12-month interval between each drama in the series and the previous one.

Efforts are being made to improve script creation, narrative rhythm, actor performances, and cinematography to address the persistent issue of “water injection” in the TV drama industry. The hope is that these measures will gradually resolve the problem, ensuring better quality content for viewers.

(For reprint, please indicate the source “Guangming Net”, the author “Guangming Net commentator”)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

