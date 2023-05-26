Home » “Cradle of Wolves” comes to an end
“Cradle of Wolves” comes to an end

The entertainment journalist, Andrea Bisso, informed about the last chapter of the television success, in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

The last episode of “Cradle of Wolves” to Net TV. We have an end and announced. If you had become very hooked on one of the best novels of recent times, you cannot stop looking today at the penultimate chapter of “Cradle of Wolves”.

This strip that has its protagonist, Catherinethat she is a beautiful woman but everything that is beautiful is also bad in terms of trying to get rid of everything that she has been putting together up to now.

ATAV 2 will undergo a new schedule change: how will the prime time of El Trece be?

There are intrigues, evil and an innocent woman in jail. All for ambition and try being left alone with a great fortune.

Today at 7:00 p.m. Net TV.

