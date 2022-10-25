London-based designer Craig Green, who has collaborated many times since 2020, and adidas have re-released their latest joint shoes. The new work called CG SCUBA STAN reinterprets Stan Smith’s classic styles from Craig Green’s perspective, and is also the functionality of CG SCUBA PHORMAR for 2021 autumn and winter extend.

The shoe features a classic Strobel construction that combines a Stan Smith classic leather upper with a SCUBA outsole. The wraparound tension cords that characterize Craig Green’s work are placed throughout the shoe, such as the sole, heel, around the upper, on the tongue, which references the Trefoil logo of ancient artifacts, and more. Available in black, white and beige, Craig Green also expresses his designs through iconic installation art.

Craig Green x adidas CG SCUBA STAN co-branded shoes will be available at adidas and selected retailers on October 31st. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.