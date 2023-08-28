Crash test alarm: “Dummies can’t save women in cars”. Here’s why

ROME – Crash-test dummies based on the “average” man are an example of design that forgets women and can put human lives at risk”. Word of Astrid Linder, awarded Woman of Valor by the automotive journalists of Women’s World Car Of The Yearafter a life spent on safety, specifically, since the 90s, on dummies for the assessment and prevention of injuries and countermeasures related to accidents.

Among her latest missions that brought her the prize, the Adseat project, funded by the EU, for the development of EvaRID, a mannequin ready to represent the woman during rear impact in crash-tests. According to the jury Astrid Linder “he helped to eradicate prejudices in the design of cars and its drivers”.

Vehicles are driven by men and women alike but they can put women at much greater risk: when a woman is involved in a road accident, in fact, she is 47% more likely to be seriously injured and 71% more to be moderately injured. You are also 17% more likely to die. And it all has to do with how the car was designed and for whom.

Astrid Linder, how did your journey in road safety begin?

“I studied engineering physics at Chalmers in the 1990s and did my PhD after graduation. The assignment involved developing the world‘s first crash test dummy for low speed collisions, to assess soft tissue protection in the neck, so-called whiplash injuries. At the time, there was no dummy or test for this type of collision. The crash test dummy was the size of an average man, as this is the occupant model we use as a driver in frontal and side impact test.This was a big project from the 1990s.The funding came from Vinnova (Swedish Innovation Agency), which was formerly called KFB and was a collaboration between Volvo, Saab, Autoliv, Folksam and Chalmers.”

How did the idea of ​​creating a female crash dummy come about?

“As part of my doctoral studies, I discovered that women are at a higher risk of suffering whiplash injuries than men. It therefore made sense for me to work on designing a model that would represent women.”

Where are the differences?

“The body structure does not differ between men and women when considering the main characteristics (skeletal parts, organs and soft parts, except the reproductive organs). The differences that are important to include in the models to evaluate the protection in a Slow-speed rear-end collisions are aspects such as upper body geometry: shoulder width and torso center of gravity, which are higher for men than women.

Today there is no possibility to evaluate the protection of a new car for the entire adult population”.

How is the protection of women studied, then?

“The crash safety assessment is carried out using an average human (by geometry, weight and height) as a driver, as well as tests with models of children. We have different sized mannequins to represent children. Volvo has also carried out , of tests with a pregnant model in which the study concerned the protection of the fetus.However, the protection of women was not investigated: the model was not designed for an “average woman” (the mannequin reported a height of 162 centimeters and a weight of 62 kilograms, ndr).

What obstacles have you encountered over the years?

!The biggest challenges and setbacks have been to find funding for research. My goal is for future crash tests to be carried out with tools that represent both the female and male parts of the population, so that we can identify the cars that offer the entire population the best protection in the event of a crash. But more work is needed to get there.”

Which?

In the regulations for the homologation tests used in Europe, it is clearly stated that a “middle man” model must be used for roadworthiness tests. As long as the regulations say this the change will not happen. Companies follow what must be followed, nothing more can be asked for. We managed to secure EU funding for the project we just completed, where we designed a mathematical and physical model of an average female and male, for the development of improved safety assessment. But making it happen requires collective work and interaction with many talented people within the automakers: there is no single person building a car.”

What drove you most in this mission?

“Accident statistics: they provide the basis for what needs to be developed, as well as allowing innovations to be better identified. A work that has been going on for more than 20 years and is not finished. I hope that at least in 2030 we will get to evaluate protection in the event of an accident for both women and men”.

