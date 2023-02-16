Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s a world upside down, so Carnival fascinates young and old. Artists of all ages have let themselves be inspired by the joy of these days such as Schumann in “Carnival op. 9” or Saint-Saëns “Le Carnaval des animaux”. Without the Carnival, the entire work of Rabelais is unthinkable. In art it is narrated from Bruegel to Picasso, from Cezanne to Mirò. In ancient Rome during i Saturnals they played to reverse the roles: the slaves were temporarily free and the masters pretended to be at their service. In the Middle Ages during the carnival festivities they elected kings and queens drawn from the people for a laugh. With Christianity, Carnival precedes Lent, a period of prayer, recollection and fasting; today many Carnivals have been included in the UNESCO list as a World Heritage Site.

Long live the Carnival

The one in Viareggio has the largest floats and caricatures in the world; in Ivrea the battle of the oranges is played, in Acireale wonderful allegorical floats parade; during the Carnival of Fano, founded in 1347, the gigantic Pupo appears among the floats and masks, he will be set on fire on Shrove Tuesday; the Carnival of Cento is twinned with that of Rio de Janeiro. Putignano enjoys the distinction of being the one that lasts the longest: it begins on December 26th and ends in February, on Shrove Tuesday. And then Cadiz, the famous and very ancient Mamuthones in Mamoiada, Ronciglione, Schignano.

Carnival of Venice

The Ambrosian Carnival celebrates four more days. It was 1094 when the Doge Vitale Falier announced the first Venice Carnival; masked men and women can act in total anonymity. The use of the mask allows ordinary people the opportunity to mock the power, the aristocracy, the authority. Il Ballo del Doge was born (or returns) in the early nineties; Antonia Sautter, a young costume designer, accidentally meets Terry Jones of the Monty Phyton who is in the lagoon to shoot a documentary on the Crusades for the BBC. At the end of filming they decide to throw a big costume party in a palace on the Grand Canal. For 30 years the tradition has been repeated every Shrove Saturday; guests at the Ballo del Doge arrive from all over the world, this year the star of the evening is Federica Pellegrini.

Mrs. Fasnacht

The first edition of dates back to 1376 Mrs. Fasnacht, the Basel Carnival. On the Monday after Ash Wednesday established by the Catholic rite, the inhabitants of Basel, a Protestant town, meet at four in the morning. In the dark, in absolute silence, the dealers announce the start of the party by shouting «Morgestraich march forward». Suddenly hand-painted lanterns with carnival themes, animals, fairy tales, grotesque faces or ironic political figures light up; hundreds of drummers and masked pipers parade through the streets of the city, a merriment that lasts 72 consecutive hours; costumes, masks, lanterns, allegorical accessories are made by the wearer.

The exhibition of the 180 lanterns on Münsterplatz is the highlight of the event. The Basel Carnival dedicates Tuesdays to children and “The Guggen music”, the marching bands. On Monday and Wednesday the processions, led by jesters, cross the streets of the city along the banks of the Rhine. The Roman Carnival ends on February 21, Shrove Tuesday