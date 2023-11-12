The Rise and Fall of “Crazy Marketing” in Film and Television

The world of film and television promotion is no stranger to unique and eye-catching marketing strategies. In recent years, the trend of “crazy marketing” has been on the rise, with movies and TV shows using wild and attention-grabbing slogans and themes to captivate audiences. However, a new report suggests that this may not be a sustainable long-term solution.

The phenomenon of “crazy marketing” has taken the entertainment industry by storm. From movies like “Rescue the Suspect,” dubbed “the craziest female anti-murder crime suspense blockbuster of the year,” to “Mistake by the River” with its tagline, “If there is no truth, it is better to go crazy,” it seems that the trend is here to stay. However, this approach is not without its critics.

While some have found success with “crazy marketing,” the report highlights that the model might not be as effective as it seems. The report points to the recent box office hit “The Vanishing Her,” which used “crazy” and “female counterattack” as marketing tools to reach the top of the box office. However, the report notes that the success of “The Vanishing Her” may not be replicable, and other works that have closely followed its marketing approach have seen lackluster results.

One example cited in the report is “The Mistake by the River,” which has faced criticism for its use of “crazy marketing.” The report notes that the film’s approach has led to a misunderstanding of the true meaning of “crazy literature,” and that such tactics may not always resonate with audiences.

Despite the mixed reception, many movie studios and creators continue to embrace the “crazy marketing” strategy. The report suggests that the popularity of “crazy literature” is a driving force behind this trend, with both audiences and netizens remaining sensitive to the term “crazy” in public opinion. However, the report also warns that without a strong connection between the plot or characters and the “crazy” label, such marketing tactics could be perceived as fraudulent.

In addition to concerns about the effectiveness of “crazy marketing,” the report highlights the need for a deeper understanding of “crazy literature.” It argues that true “crazy literature” embodies a sense of powerlessness and fatigue, rather than just superficial excitement and arrogance.

However, the report acknowledges that there may be potential for “crazy marketing” if executed correctly. It suggests that the quality of the work itself is crucial, and that works with a strong narrative and emotional depth can authentically connect with audiences through the “crazy” label.

As the debate around “crazy marketing” continues, one thing is clear: the future of this trend remains uncertain. Whether it will continue to captivate audiences or ultimately fall by the wayside remains to be seen. Until then, the entertainment industry will continue to experiment with new and innovative ways to promote its content, for better or for worse.

