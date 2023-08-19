Creak – Depth Perception

actually had Creak only plans to record another EP, a follow-up to the acclaimed “Bitter Picture”. In the end, the quartet from Newcastle, which has meanwhile found a place with Prosthetic, could hardly save itself from ideas and instead decided to record a complete first album right away. This also follows their sound, which is currently on the rise, which combines metalcore and metallic hardcore with nu-metal elements. „Depth Perception“ increases hardness and intensity, but also has a few surprises up its sleeve.

Signature tracks include “Restless Dreams” which pretty much covers the whole sound in four minutes. The brutal, rough beginning between brute force and groove is fueled by slobbering NuCore, accompanied by barrage and brooding rage. On the other hand, the clear vocals surprise with their need for harmony, even by Metalcore standards. Small breaks, ominous synthetics in the finish – it can sometimes be so simple. In contrast to this, the opening “Crossroads” mainly lives from its never-ending rage. In places it definitely has convergence qualities, while the roaring hatred leans more in the direction of Seeker.

The title song falls right into the house and first of all makes kindling out of the wardrobe. The longer the track goes on, the more complex, the more disturbing it becomes. Delayed tempo, singing hidden in the background and noisy hardcore gestures confuse. The concluding “A Head Full Of Rain”, on the other hand, doesn’t take two minutes to completely spin the wheel. Nu and cyber influences meet metalcore primordial soup, the restart boxes with concrete slabs. And then there’s “Doomed”, the broken five-minute track that escalates with growing enthusiasm, but also finds time and space for almost meditative soundscapes in between.

Ultimately, the wild unpredictability of this album is also its greatest strength. Yes, Nu Metal is here in abundance, but rarely pushes itself to the fore. It provides groove, for synthetic inserts, also serves as a driving force for furious anger and aggressive discharges. Harmonious moments, pointed caesuras and grooving chaos complete the mix and make “Depth Perception” a difficult and fascinating album. Creak go forward uncompromisingly, destroy everything, hug them briefly and finally trample on the ruins. This goes to the substance, but has just as much entertainment value – a made-to-measure debut that is not so easy to resist.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/18/2023

Available through: Prosthetic Records (Cargo Records)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/creakofficial

