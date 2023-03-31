In the long history of China that has flowed for thousands of years, it is the words of the ancients that have paved the way for the style and appearance of traditional culture, reflecting the long and lasting heritage of Chinese civilization. Why do we look up to the mystery of ancient civilizations, a “line drawing” work of ancient world culture – “Shan Hai Jing” has left traces for future generations to follow.

It is precisely in the eyes of the audience who are eager for high-quality cultural works, and driven by the responsibility of the production and creative teams to promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture,“Shan Hai Jing” opened the road to visualization, and the large-scale series of short drama “Shan Hai Jing” was launched in Wuxi on March 23.





The “Shan Hai Jing” short play is authorized by the National Library of China, and jointly produced by Migu Culture Technology Co., Ltd., Jiade Wuxian (Beijing) Holding Group Co., Ltd., Mango MCN, and Chengdu Mobi Maker Space Co., Ltd.headThis short drama jointly created by “Super IP “Shan Hai Jing” + Star + Top Internet Celebrity” will bring a new experience to the audience.

Producer Jiade Unlimited Chairman Meng Jianing has served as the producer and producer of many film and television projects such as “Wuwen Xidong” and “Painting Jianghu Heroes”, and has long been engaged in cultural tourism film and television projects and cultural industry real estate investment. .

Chairman Meng Jianing presided over the opening ceremony and delivered a speech: “Thank you for your attention to the “Shan Hai Jing” project, thank Xiaojun and Wei Yi for their performances, and thank Beijing Guotu Innovation Culture Service Co., Ltd. Goo Culture Technology Co., Ltd., Mango MCN, and Chengdu Mobi Maker Space Co., Ltd. have given great support to Jiade Infinite.” Leading actors Chen Xiaojun, Zhang Weiyi and other main creative personnel appeared at the ceremony.





Influential figures join in and strive to create excellent cultural works that the public loves to see

The play invites well-known actors Chen Xiaojun and Zhang Weiyi as male and female starring roles.Actor Chen Xiaojun starred in the first TV series “Seizing Love” in 2010 and started his acting career. In 2016, he starred in the TV series “Little Farewell” and attracted attention; in the same year, he starred in the ancient costume drama “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” and received good reviews.

In 2020, she was nominated as an actress in the 7th China TV Good Actors Network. On January 22, 2021, the variety show “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves 2” she participated in was broadcast on Mango TV, which once again ignited the popularity. Contributed an eye-catching performance in the 2022 hit drama series “Qing Qing Daily”, and received great acclaim in terms of acting skills and styling.Playing the role of the girl Wu Si in “Shan Hai Jing” this time has a sweet image and a clear main line of personal growth, which is worth looking forward to.





Actor Zhang Weiyi also achieved good results in 2022, and won the championship seat in “Annual Comedy Contest 2”. The talent is warmly loved by the audience.

Zhang Weiyi graduated from the Central Academy of Drama. His masterpieces include the drama “That Love That Desperately Loved” and “The Legend of Wukong”; the TV series “Mancang Enters the City”, “Fugen Enters the City”, “Confused County Magistrate Zheng Banqiao”; the film “Plastic Surgery Diary”, After concentrating on honing his acting skills, after professional precipitation and time polishing, I believe that the role of General Wu Jie he portrayed in the short play can also gain public recognition.





At the same time, the play also invites top self-media personalities with network influence to play the role. The main characters Bi Fang and Wu Su are played by self-media personalities Chen Xun Cherry and Meng Xuanzi. With the help of the communication advantages brought by influential figures from all walks of life, the producer strives to create excellent traditional cultural works that the public loves.









Gold Medal Team Helps Try to Get Closer to the Spiritual and Cultural Needs of Young Audiences

The first issue of the “Shan Hai Jing” short play “Luanniaoyouqing” series focuses on the ancient beasts in Chinese mythology, and adopts the shooting method of real-life special effects make-up to show how the Golden Crow tribe was born after Hou Yi shot down the nine suns incarnated by the Golden Crow. It is a legendary and beautiful story of how the girl Wu Si and the general Wu Jie guarded their love in the turmoil against Bi Fang against the body of disaster.

The film uses a gold medal production team. Lin Lin (Lin Luhan), the vice president of Jiade Infinity, serves as the producer of the play. phone you” and many other film and television projects, and has many years of rich experience in film and television drama planning and production.

Fan Shiling is the director of this play. He entered the film and television industry in 2010. As the action director and martial arts director of many excellent film and television works such as the movie “Poetry Eyes Tired of the World“, “Yang Guifei”, and the TV series “Orange Code”, he has accumulated in practice Experience, embark on the road of director.

The play specially invited Mr. Huan Huan, the director of special effects clothing and make-up, to assist in the filming. The wonderful and vivid design style attracted countless attention, showing the young power of protecting, inheriting and carrying forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Teacher Yuan Xiren serves as the art director. He is the main art director in popular dramas such as “Old Nine Fans: The Blossom of February” and “Old Nine Fans: Tiger Bone and Plum Blossom”. The fantasy and beautiful world of “Shan Hai Jing”.

The director of photography is Zhao Yifan, the photographer of “The Wind Rises in Luoyang”, and Cai Huibiao, the lighting director of the classic film “Happy Events in the Flower Field”, joined in the creation. With vivid presentation forms, more young audiences resonate with them, and continue to pay attention, support and love Chinese traditional culture.





Super IP core creates a fantasy metaverse of Chinese traditional culture

The production company Jiade Wuxian (Beijing) Holding Group Co., Ltd. hopes to create a fantasy and magnificent oriental metaverse with the IP of “Shan Hai Jing” as the core, apply “Internet +” to empower cultural tourism in various places, and create a new consumption of “Shan Hai Jing” format. Starting from the short play, we will go into the cultural and tourism scenic spots to shoot in real scenes, and use the powerful visual impact to show the great beauty of China to the audience, contribute our own strength to the local cultural tourism, and create the form of local traditional cultural IP cultural tourism.

In the future, it will also design and develop the theme park of “Shan Hai Jing”, “Shan Hai Jing” national style music festival, “Shan Hai Jing” performing arts, etc., and plans to create a new “Shan Hai Jing” themed tourism route. Let Chinese traditional culture “live” in the new era, more vividly enter the public’s field of vision, and open up a new cultural journey for the dissemination of Chinese excellent traditional culture!



