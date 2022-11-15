Original title: Create a lively and lively group portrait of river governance, the premiere of the historical legendary drama “The Long River in the World” has attracted heated discussions

Guangzhou Daily reporter Moschige

The big river is rushing, the nine-curve chain is connected, the Yellow River is thousands of miles, and the weather is endless. Recently, the legendary historical drama “The World‘s Long River” with the theme of the governance of the Yellow River landed on Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV, and gained widespread heated discussions and high audience reputation.

“The Long River in the World” takes a section of the Yellow River governance project during the Qing Dynasty as a clue, and tells the story of Jin Fu and Chen Huang, two river-governing officials who have experienced decades of wind and rain, trying to protect the Yellow River and restore the safety of the people. The beginning of the episode goes straight to the theme, starting with a heavy rain, and cutting into the main core story of the show. On one side, the turbulent Yellow River rolled up the turbulent waves, and on the other side, the river workers guarded the river with all their might. They were washed and hit by the flood, but they never retreated. Courage and courage.

The monstrous waves hit the embankment and the psychological defense line of the river workers. When everyone was in panic and fear, Jin Fu calmed people’s hearts, commanded to guard the embankment, and took responsibility for himself at critical moments. The image of perseverance and perseverance impressed the audience deeply.

In addition, Chen Huang used his own way of measuring the flow rate of the Yellow River. The lines of “Walking through the old route of the Yellow River before the age of 20, he will succeed every day, and sooner or later will conquer the Yellow River”, which also created a young man with high aspirations and ambitions. The image of the river ruler. The drama highlights the strong sense of urgency that “the issue of river governance does not wait for me”, and creates a vivid and rich group portrait of river governance.

At the filming meeting, various media spoke highly of the series, and the on-site media said: “The Long River in the World has the texture of a movie and the grandeur of an epic, and several powerful actors are also very good at portraying characters. “The TV series “The Long River under the World” with the theme of the governance of the Yellow River is refreshing. Let history take care of the reality through the expression of literature and art, which is of great significance to the protection, inheritance and promotion of the Yellow River culture, and the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.” “Group portraits of powerful actors The story of water control has twists and turns, whether it is the persistence and responsibility of defending the embankment for the people, or the difficulties and challenges of the water control project.

In the play, Jin Fu and Chen Huang spent more than ten years to make the governance of the Yellow River take initial effect, allowing the people to live and work in peace and contentment. Outside the play, the guardians of the Yellow River are still silently dedicating and protecting the Yellow River. “The Long River in the World” tells the story of the Yellow River by telling the story of the Yellow River and inspires every Chinese son and daughter to contribute to the protection of the Yellow River strength.