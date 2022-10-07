Create Shanghai’s first immersive theme forest night tour “Nine Trees” is about to start a fantasy journeyFly into the homes of ordinary people

The only forest theater in Shanghai – Jiukeshu (Shanghai) Future Art Center is very familiar to everyone now. Did you know that there is a “magic forest” in the north of Jiukeshu? During this long holiday, many citizens found that after nightfall, the stars in Shanghai Jiukeshu Art Park were like a dream. What is going on? Let’s walk into the Huanguang Forest together and start a wonderful forest night tour!

At 7 o’clock in the evening, the picturesque forest during the day was transformed into a gorgeous, light through the layers of leaves scattered in the forest, the faint sound of music also made people more curious. Citizens and tourists participating in this feast lined up at the entrance to wear bracelets, quietly waiting for the start of the magical journey tonight.

The entire forest journey is about 2 kilometers long, and 5 themes of gold, wood, water, fire and soil are planned along the way. The animation at the beginning of the journey briefly introduces the origin of the story to the audience, leads visitors to meet the protagonist “Mang”, and begins an unparalleled magical adventure under his leadership.

Walking along the forest path along the way, blue and green light beams are cast in the treetops, and light spots are cast on the ground and tourists. Every plant on the scene emits a little light, allowing the audience to enjoy the dazzling visual color impact. , feel the vitality of nature. With the foil of original music, the ancient myths and legends of the forest are told through image projection, allowing the audience to experience the ancient natural mystery.

“On the journey of exploring the Huanguang Forest, the audience only needs to follow the direction of the light, and the light will guide everyone on the journey. Our forest is called Xulin, and there are Xulin messengers in it, guarding this forest with us. They During the audience’s journey, it will guide the audience and protect everyone’s safety.” Zhang Minfeng, coordinator of the Huanguang Forest Oriental Xiwang project, said: “This is a very immersive journey, where there is light, there is direction. , people will see different lighting settings in different areas, including our very advanced projection and music effects blended together to immerse the audience in a dream-like experience.”

The whole forest tour generally takes 45 minutes to 1 hour, but during the whole journey, the rhythm of the audience is completely controlled by themselves. The on-site Xulin messenger will not urge everyone to move to the next project. The audience can arrange according to their own experience rhythm Tour time. At the same time, in order to make the immersive experience of the fantasy world more realistic, the creative team used high-tech interactive technology to create a variety of interactive devices to realize the wonderful interaction between the audience and various special effects scenes. Citizen tourists.

“The theme is novel and attractive, because the theme of gold, wood, water, fire and soil was relatively rare before. And I am also more interested in traditional Chinese culture. At the same time, I think the lighting is very well done here, and there is a fascinating feeling. Interaction There are also a lot of projects, allowing us to browse better and take pictures as much as we like.” The audience Xiaoqi was still a primary school student, and he was deeply impressed by the more than one hour fantasy journey.

The audience, Xiao Min, was brought to play by a friend. Before the trip started, she didn’t know much about the project. She said: “Before I came, I didn’t know what this place was for. After I came, I found that there were stories and plots, and the pictures were well done, and then the interactive setting was also great. I still like the scene of monkey fishing for the moon. It’s very shocking and impressive, I think the graphics are well done, and it has the feeling of traditional animations made by art studios in the past, which I like.”

Citizens and tourists are also reminded here that you can take photos and videos throughout the immersive theme forest tour. You can leave all the scene content with your mobile phone and camera, and share these memorable moments with your family and friends. It is understood that the three-day internal test of the project has been completed. According to the suggestions and comments of the audience, the final improvement will be carried out. It will be officially opened to citizens and tourists as early as mid-to-late October.