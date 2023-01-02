Focus on high-quality literary and artistic programs, presenting a collection of wonderful variety shows. Last Sunday, the fourth episode of “Happy Chinese New Year – I want to go to the Spring Festival Gala” had a wonderful meeting. Just in time for New Year’s Day in 2023, “Happy Chinese New Year-I’m Going to the Spring Festival Gala” has prepared a joyful and auspicious program for everyone. Different from traditional acrobatics, singing and dancing, etc., on the stage of this program, there are always ingenious creations that make people shine: immersive experience of the critical moment of firefighters; fusion of folk dance and hip-hop to show contemporary The demeanor of Chinese youth; the creative use of “people dancing in paintings” to show the Jiangnan water towns in poetry and paintings… “Happy Chinese New Year-I want to go to the Spring Festival Gala” has come to the fourth issue, and the wonderful programs are still refreshing.

Unlimited creativity and ingenuity

Demonstrate the charm of acrobatic art

As a national art troupe, the works of the China Acrobatic Troupe have been unique for many years. They are in love with the times and are heroes. This time on the stage of “Happy Chinese New Year-I want to go to the Spring Festival Gala”, they brought a touching work “Fire Ambition”. In the raging fire, the firefighters used their bodies to build a human firewall between the fire and the people. The order “stand for a minute if you can stand for a minute” appeared at the intense fire scene, which made people cry instantly. The actors not only used super-high acrobatics to pay tribute to the retrogrades who are not afraid of sacrifice and bravely move forward, but also interpreted the heart-to-heart connection between the firefighters and the common people and the deep friendship between the firefighters with full emotions. As the host Nigmaiti said, “Chinese acrobatics have now entered a new dimension. They not only perfectly complete every technical skill, but also integrate sound, light, electricity and other stage arts with dance and stage performances. , telling a good story about China with fullness and sincerity.”

The instrumental program “Auspicious Tiangu” brought by the Jiumu Percussion Group of the Beijing National Orchestra was also shocking. Different from the melodious and melodious Impression Chinese Music, the drum music version of “Avalokitesvara with Thousand Hands” is dynamic, passionate, majestic and energetic. This performance gathered a variety of percussion instruments and melodic instruments, incorporating Dunhuang cultural elements such as “Avalokitesvara with Thousand Hands”. The national music not only shows the unique charm of the Chinese people, but also shows the cultural inclusiveness of the Chinese nation.

The creative dance “Ink and Water Landscape” is also an eye-opener. The ink landscape painting, which should have been quiet on the scroll, moved in the water. The flowing mountains, water, sun, moon, birds, boats, and houses seemed to come alive with life. In these pictures, the dancer in red clothes also adds a different kind of vitality to the painting. Combining Zhang Mingcong’s sand painting with the water smudge technique, combined with the ground screen projection, Chu Tao’s dance and Yuan Sha’s guzheng performance, multiple linkages create a wonderful audio-visual feast. In such a fresh way to show the great rivers and mountains, poetic and picturesque, and traditional Chinese art, such an art performance that spans time, space, and dimensions is a must.

Youthful and energetic

Show the demeanor of contemporary Chinese youth

Everyone is familiar with “cheerleading”, but it is really rare to dance fancy cheerleading or even incorporate acrobatic skills into cheerleading. The cheerleading team of Wuhan Institute of Physical Education has participated in the live performance of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Games and has achieved excellent results in special competitions at home and abroad many times. When they came to “Happy Chinese New Year-I want to go to the Spring Festival Gala”, they also brought a wonderful cheerleading performance. Throwing from high altitude, lifting with one hand… A series of difficult movements made people refresh their understanding of cheerleading. Vitality and movement, combined with the BGM of “My Youth Is the Master”, makes people can’t help but sigh “Youth should be like this!”

Also full of youthfulness is the dance “Hua Yao Dai” brought by the 56 Street Dance Club of Minzu University of China. National dances can also have different expressions. When the graceful Dai dance meets the powerful street dance, the combination of national tradition and fashion culture will let people see the spark of creativity, and let the world see the demeanor of Chinese young people.

The song “Did you see a little deer” sung by Bailu is cute and smart, and the sweetness exceeds the standard. On the pink stage, Bailu Xinge stage vividly interpreted a beautiful fairy tale. The whole stage is full of youthful atmosphere and full of vitality. Li Nanjiang, a post-95 magician, not only constantly breaks through himself in magic skills, but also won the Golden Chrysanthemum Award, the highest honor in the magic world, and even added talk shows to his performances. In this episode of the show, Li Nanjiang holds a piece of magic black cloth that can hide everything, and the gag performance with Bai Kainan and Li Ding brings more surprises and joy to the magic show, with unlimited vitality.

The rapper’s good morning song “Kirin” ignited the audience. Accompanied by Chinese music such as pipa, suona, and guqin, the chivalrous and youthful rap performance made people excited. The sentence “The world is born of my generation” is vast and majestic, expressing the courage and chivalry of a young hero, and it also fully demonstrates the vigor and boldness and confidence of contemporary youth.

In addition, Han Hong’s song “Change” is warm and moving, whispering softly to us about the philosophy of life: feel happiness if you are not sick or slow. “Eating Melon Seeds” brought by Mancai and carnivorous animals, amidst the laughter, made us realize that a small civilization in life is a kind of great kindness. “Shanghai Made Semiconductors” brought by the Erguna band depicts the life of nomads in a magical and brainwashing way, making people unable to stand up and dance and sing. It can be said that on the stage of “Happy Chinese New Year – I want to go to the Spring Festival Gala”, the audience can see a variety of performances, which are dizzying and fresh.

Focus on literary and artistic masterpieces and spend the New Year’s Day together. The fourth episode of “Happy Chinese New Year – I want to go to the Spring Festival Gala” came to an end with laughter. Keeping the integrity and innovating, and shining brilliantly, the surprises of “Happy Chinese New Year – I want to go to the Spring Festival Gala” will continue, so stay tuned!

责编：张晓荣