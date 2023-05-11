CREATIVE DAYS VIENNA 2023 – mica

How do digital technologies shape the future of cultural experiences and open up new possibilities? On May 31 and June 1, 2023, the Creative Days Vienna will once again bring together international creative professionals for an exciting program of lectures, tours and networking formats. Leading curators, researchers, artists and cultural experts provide input and invite you to think outside the box together.

OPENING

The start in the Stadtkino im artist house starts with inspiring lectures by Penny Rafferty and Tega Brain and subsequent opening party with DJ Flo Real. A multifaceted tour program to Viennese cultural institutions, technology companies and creative offices as well as curated matchmaking sessions and workshops complete the two-day program of the Creative Days ab.

How can technology support cultural participation? And how do we shape the change that is imminent through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the challenges of the climate crisis? Author and theorist Penny Rafferty talks about how decentralized autonomous organizational (DAO) concepts can bring about positive change in the cultural and creative sectors. The digital artist and environmental engineer Tega Brain gives insights into her research at the intersection of AI and self-determination.

TOURS

On May 31st at the workshop Augmenting Performance Art von Artivive in co-operation with CultTech Association the possibilities of augmented reality for performance art are tested hands-on. On June 1st we will dive together into the latest projects of the How Museums Bring Digital to LifeTour film museumof the MAKof the Technical Museum Vienna and des Uhrenmuseums a. And the Content Vienna Tour, under the motto “Interactive Heritage”, gives an insight into creative, digital projects from Vienna with a focus on the interactive communication of cultural heritage.

With the Creative Days Vienna Content Vienna, the competition for digital design with special prizes on the topic of “digital literacy”, is starting again this year.

Die Creative Days Vienna are part of the international startup festival ViennaUP.

Free registration via the ticketing platform at viennaup.com

Timetable, program & speakers