Crime of Jonathan Caracciolo in Viedma: they offer a reward of $1,000,000

He crime by jonathan caracciolo He is not responsible and two weeks have passed when the young man went out to buy bread and was mortally wounded in the chest by a stray bullet from a shooting that took place in the 30 de Marzo neighborhood of Viedma.

The family went out to ask for Justice again in front of the Judiciary building. The first investigations were carried out in the hours after the death of Caracciolo, but so far in the case there are no detainees.

During this day, relatives and friends of the 29-year-old asked to speak with the Minister of Security and Justice, Betiana Minor, but they were not answered. Then, in a newsletter sent by the Ministry, a $1,000,000 reward for “all those people who contribute useful data that make it possible to identify the perpetrator of the crime.”

It was detailed that “this reward was made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office with the aim of contributing to the investigation to clarify the murder.”

In that sense, Minister Minor communicated with the prosecutor Guillermo Ortiz “to make the offer and the formal request by the prosecutor is awaited to implement and make the reward effective.

During the march, they also asked for the appearance of Alberto Hollmann who disappeared more than a month and a half ago in the Rio Negro capital.

Photo: Marcelo Ochoa

The 59-year-old man suffers from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Friday, June 2, was the last time he was seen when, around 11:00 p.m., he left a son’s house in the Esperanza de Viedma neighborhood. According to the family, there was a telephone contact with the man, although it was not precise and then the phone went off, from that moment his family did not know anything else.



