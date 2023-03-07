The prosecutor Adrian Spelta ordered a search on the west side of Rosario where I know they arrested three people and a car was hijacked that would have been used in the shooting in which they murdered maximum sherry, the 11-year-old boy who died on a birthday in Junction Barns.

So far the details of the arrests were unknown and whether all the people (two young people and a woman) had to do with the crime or the degree of responsibilities. As reported by the portal rosary3They would not be the material authors of the crime.

The prosecutor went with the police and waited for the judge’s signature to enable the search. So they entered a garage where the car was, a black Toyota Corolla, from which the shots of the shooting would have been fired in which they also injured three other minors in the Los Pumitas neighborhood.

In the raid, the first in the investigation for the crime of the minor, they also seized 10 doses of cocaine and three telephones to be examined. The neighborhood where the procedure was carried out is far from the crime zone.

Neighbors set fire to the house of an alleged drug trafficker. PHOTO: Telam

Drug violence in Rosario

The police measure comes after a group of residents from the Los Pumitas neighborhood attacked the house of a man accused of being a drug trafficker, which was ransacked and burned. Fury over the death of the boy Máximo exploded in the neighborhood, which decided to banish drug traffickers with justice by own hand.

A mob of neighbors broke into the home and began to take furniture, electrical appliances and other valuables, to then set the house on fire, for which reason Police firefighters had to come shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Who is “El Salteño”, the leader of the drug gang targeted for the crime of Máximo Jerez

The first incidents had occurred in the morning, when neighbors approached the place and were dispersed by police officers, firing rubber bullets.

Los agents detained the owner of the house, as well as two women.

The crime of Máximo Jerez

The event occurred on Sunday morning in the Empalme Graneros neighborhood when the 11-year-old boy was at the door of his house with other boys. From one moment to the next, a man started shooting at some people and that was where the tragic outcome was triggered. .

“The only thing I ask is that justice be done and everyone knows who are the ones who sell the drugs, take over the houses and spread out,” Antonia said in dialogue with a radio outlet. .

Due to the shooting, Máximo died after being shot in the back while three other minors, two 13-year-olds and a 2-year-old girl, were injured and were transferred to the North Zone hospital where they are in a reserved condition.

“Everything is calm now,” said Aníbal Fernández after neighbors burned down the house of an alleged drug trafficker

The girl was shot in the arm while one of the adolescents had a bullet impact in the chest for which he underwent emergency surgery and the other has a bullet in the mouth.

Those involved in the incident are still on the run after escaping from the Police through the roofs of the houses. In various raids, the troops seized weapons with suppressed numbers, a machine gun, silencers and a motorcycle with a request for capture. .

The case is being investigated by prosecutor Adrián Spelta, from the Intentional Homicide Unit on duty.

