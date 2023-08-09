Crime of Morena: a detainee would be the same that Zaracho tried to defend from the Police

The 14-year-old minor arrested for the crime of Morena Rodríguez, the 11-year-old girl murdered during a robbery carried out by motorcycles in Lanús, would be the same as the national deputy of the Great Fatherland Front, Natalia Zaracho, tried to defend from the Police last February.

The information was confirmed by sources from the municipality of Lanús to Argentine News. As indicated, the legislator who integrates the front of the presidential candidate Juan Grabois was the one who would have defended the adolescent now detained from the Lanús Police.

Given the dissemination of the fact, the deputy spoke about it through social networks, assuring that “It is cowardly to carry out operations to divert responsibilities at such a delicate moment”. “I deeply regret the death of Morena and I hug her family tightly. We demand justice and that the material and political leaders take charge of what they have,” she wrote on her X account, formerly Twitter.

And he added: “If it is necessary to clarify it, in the event that they try to relate unusually to this, I never intervened in the work of the police or in any arrest, I only stood up to the police abuse to hit someone who had already been arrested between four”.

“I live in a popular neighborhood, with my neighbors and neighbors we suffer these situations dailyThey are not going to come to explain what daily insecurity is for our families“, concluded the legislator.

The young man arrested, identified as MA, is a 14-year-old adolescent and the motorcycle he used had an active arrest warrant dated March 3, 2023. Neighbors of the neighborhood assured that they are the same criminals who always attack and even Diego Kravetz himself, a candidate for mayor, affirmed that some days ago one of them was arrested, but that 48 hours later he was released.

The arrest of Zaracho for defending the detained minor

The national deputy was arrested in Lanús last February after starring in an incident with police officers. According to the legislator’s account, intervened to try to stop a beating by noticing that a police officer was “kicking a minor in the face” who was reduced to the ground for driving a stolen motorcycle. Although the woman identified herself as a deputy to the officers, they did not believe her and she was detained for a few hours.

Message Zaracho wrote last February.

“I was just telling the commissioner. When I identified myself and I said that I was a deputy they pissed me off laughing. Later I laughed at them and told them ‘get used to it because you are going to see more and more poor people in Congress‘” Zaracho explained through a video he posted on his networks after the incidents.

Staff of the Lanús 5th section. of Villa Fiorito arrested a subject who he was driving a stolen motorcycle and Zaracho, also a worker at the Popular Economy, intervened in her defense because according to her the uniformed men “were attacking him”.

“I will never intervene if I see that the police hit him kicking a 14 year old boy in the head. We had a very ugly time but I would do it back for any kid in the neighborhood“, wrote the national deputy in her X account.

On that occasion, the referent of the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE), Juan Graboisjoined Zaracho and remarked on the same social network: “The deputy Natalia Zaracho who does not live in a thermos like 99% of politicians but in Villa Fiorito defended a kid who was fighting between several policemen and Without respecting her privileges, they have her kidnapped in 5th Diamond, Lanus. If they touch Natalia… look“.

And he added: “How is this? In addition to being a deputy, do you have to be white and rich for the Constitution to be respected? With all the corrupt and criminals in politics, just Nati? They beat her, humiliated her, half an hour in a patrol car, three hours in the most transgressive drug commissioner in Lanús“.

