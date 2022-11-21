Criminal Minds

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, the new season “Criminal Minds: Evolution” of the revival of the well-known crime drama “Criminal Minds” has released a preview, and the most difficult and in-depth cases are coming. Log into the streaming Paramount+.

The new season has 10 episodes, actors “Rossi” Joe Mantegna, “Garcia” Kristen Van Ness, “Luke Alvez” Adam Rodriguez, “JJ” A.J. Tara Lewis” Aisha Taylor, Paget “Emily” Brewster and longtime Criminal Minds creator/executive producer Erica Messer return.

The FBI’s elite criminal close-up team faces the biggest threat of their careers, when a killer uses the pandemic to create a network of serial killers and connects them with other serial killers. And as the world reopens and the network begins to function, the profiling team must follow murder after murder to catch them.

“Criminal Minds” bycbs(CBS) is an American crime TV series that began broadcasting on September 22, 2005.VirginiaQuanticoofFBIBehavior Analysis DepartmentThe psychological profiling of the various crimes experienced by the team. BAU is owned by the FBINational Violent Crime Analysis Centerof a department.

“Criminal Minds” is different from other crime dramas in that it does not focus on the crime itself, but mainly relies oncriminal profileBehavioral investigation methods to identify suspects and predict their next actions.The play is produced byjeff daviscreated byMark Gordoncompany withCBS Television Studiosas well asABC Studiosco-production.

CBS announced in October 2009 that it would develop a traditional interactive video game based on Criminal Minds. Players need to scrutinize crime scenes for clues to help solve a murder mystery.The interactive puzzle game was released in 2012, but none of the show’s cast members were involved in making the game, so it doesn’t feature any of the cast’s voices。

In 2011, CBS launched the spin-off series “Criminal Minds: Suspect Motives“, but soon CBS canceled the show.On March 13, 2014, CBS renewed “Criminal Minds” for a tenth season.The season began airing on October 1, 2014。In 2016, the second derivative drama of the play “Criminal Minds: International Rescue” officially launched.In 2017, South Korea remade the drama.In 2019, CBS announced that the fifteenth season will be the final season of the series. It is expected to produce 10 episodes and broadcast from the end of 2019 to 2020.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)