Cristina Kirchner adds prominence and marks the FDT campaign speech

Based on the public letter that she released last Tuesday to confirm that she will not be a candidate, Cristina Kirchner intensified her public appearances with messages to shape the campaign discourse of a Frente de Todos (FDT) that has not yet managed to overcome the paralysis linked to the definition of the presidential proposal.

On Thursday, the Vice President reappeared through social networks with new criticisms against the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in which she again targeted Mauricio Macri and former Cambiemos officials.

On this occasion, the former president echoed the report made by the General Audit Office of the Nation (AGN) on the agreement that Macri signed in 2018 with the multilateral credit organization to access more than 45,000 million dollars.

“What they did and what happened is scandalous,” warned the head of the Senate when sharing a video made by the AGN with the conclusions of the aforementioned study, in which it was indicated that there were “legal breaches” in the definition of the understanding.

Cristina Kirchner considered that the details about the identified irregularities represent the “Manganeta Chronology” that, she denounced, Macri and his then officials such as Nicolás Dujovne committed.

As reported by the AGN, among the main findings, “relevant regulatory breaches stand out, such as the lack of authorization of the indebtedness, the omission in the application of the specific processes for multilateral loans, the non-existence of the BCRA opinion on the impact of the operation in the balance of payments and the signing of the agreement by officials without legal powers to do so.

In addition, it was warned about “the lack of adequate technical interventions to assess the costs and risks of the operation, the non-existence of an opinion from the Internal Audit Unit, as well as the lack of timely and effective legal advice, highlighting above all the omission of the actions of the Ministry of Finance, which was specifically in charge of public debt management”.

Cristina Kirchner did nothing more than redouble her proposals against the IMF, the Together for Change coalition, the liberal Javier Milei and the Judiciary, which she accuses of promoting her “prescription”. In the extensive public letter that she released on Tuesday to confirm that she will not be a candidate, she insisted on these slogans, which for now have become the only line of discourse for the still indecipherable campaign of the ruling party.

In Kirchnerism they expect the former president to order the troops, where differences prevail around the method to define the applicant to retain the Casa Rosada, and she is willing to take that post: namely, next May 25 will be the keynote speaker at the ceremony to commemorate 20 years since the inauguration of the late former president Néstor Kirchner.

And this Thursday, in addition to the messages she spread through social networks, the head of the Senate reappeared with a television interview on the Duro de Domar program, which is broadcast by C5N.

Meanwhile, President Alberto Fernández from Salta, where he met the recently re-elected governor Gustavo Sáenz, insisted on his call to maintain unity, mindful of the difficulties in resolving differences with the Kirchner sectors that demand a presidential candidate by consensus. to avoid the collateral damage associated with an inmate and brawl in the Simultaneous and Compulsory Open (PASO) Primary.

It is precisely Fernández who asks to resolve the dilemma in the PASO and this Thursday the former Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, supported that position by pointing out that crowning the candidate through the popular vote will be “positive for the economy.”

On the opposite side, in Kirchnerism they are analyzing names and the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof gained strength on the list. “Axel is an asset who, of course, has the project, which Cristina has, and makes it very competitive in the provincial election, but at the same time he is part of this space and he will do what Cristina defines, which is the one who drives”, said the Buenos Aires official and militant of La Cámpora, Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque.

